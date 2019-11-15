×
India vs Bangladesh 2019, 1st Test Day 2: Virat Kohli registers 10th duck in Test cricket 

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Feature
15 Nov 2019, 16:02 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Even as India continued their domination of Bangladesh on the second day of the Indore Test, Indian skipper Virat Kohli registered a rare failure, falling for a duck. Kohli was dismissed second ball, trapped lbw by Abu Jayed, who picked up the first four Indian wickets to fall.

Jayed nipped one back into Kohli, and the batsman was rapped on the pads. The umpire negated the appeal by Bangladesh, after which skipper Mominul Haque went for the DRS review and got the decision overturned.

The dismissal meant Kohli was dismissed for a duck only for the 10th time in Test cricket. The Indian captain is playing in his 83rd Test, and his dismissal for zero came in his 140th innings.

Abu Jayed
Abu Jayed

The last time Kohli was dismissed for a duck was during the second innings of the Kingston Test against West Indies in August this year. Since then, he has registered scores of 20, 31 not out, 254 not out, 12 and now 0.

Of the 10 times he has been dismissed without scoring, four have been golden ducks, which means getting out first ball. These golden ducks were registered as follows:

vs Australia at Melbourne in December 2011

vs England at Lord’s in July 2014

vs England at The Oval in September 2018

vs West Indies at Kingston in August 2019

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Kohli’s remaining six ducks in Test cricket are as below:

vs West Indies at Bridgetown in June 2011

vs England at Manchester in August 2014

vs Australia at Pune in February 2017

vs Sri Lanka at Kolkata in November 2017

vs Australia at Melbourne in December 2018

vs Bangladesh at Indore in November 2019

While Kohli had a rare failure at Indore, India flayed the Bangladesh attack on Day two. Mayank Agarwal registered his second Test double century while Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (86) hit fifties to put India in a position of great strength.

After Agarwal and Pujara featured in a 91-run stand for the second wicket, Agarwal and Rahane put together 190 runs for the fourth wicket.

India vs Bangladesh 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Abu Jayed
