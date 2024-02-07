India's playing 11 from Anil Kumble's 10/74 vs Pakistan in 1999 - where are they now?

Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble created history on this day (February 7) in 1999, becoming the first Indian bowler to claim all 10 wickets in a Test innings. The bowling legend registered figures of 10/74 from 26.3 overs in Pakistan’s second innings of the Test match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Courtesy of Kumble’s unforgettable bowling heroics, India bowled out Pakistan for 207 in 60.3 overs after setting them a target of 420. The visitors got off to a brilliant start in the chase, adding 101 for the opening wicket. But once Kumble had Shahid Afridi (41) caught behind, the floodgates opened and the leg-spinner ran through the entire Pakistan batting line-up.

Kumble is one of only three bowlers to have picked up all 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket. England’s Jim Laker claimed 10/53 in the second innings of the 1956 Test against Australia in Manchester after having picked up 9/37 in the first innings! New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel took all 10 wickets in the first innings against India in Mumbai in December 2021.

Kumble retired from international cricket in November 2008. He was the coach of the Indian men’s team from 2016 to 2017. Currently, he works as an analyst and shares his candid thoughts on cricket matches.

On the 25th anniversary of his 10-wicket haul, we look at what his teammates from the historic match in Delhi are up to now.

Openers: Sadagoppan Ramesh and VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman is the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). (Pic: Getty Images)

After an impressive start, Sadagoppan Ramesh’s international career nosedived. He played his last match for India in 2001 and his last first-class game in 2007.

After quitting cricket, he explored a career in acting and starred in the Tamil movie Potta Potti. He also does Tamil commentary.

After a wonderful career, which saw him play 134 Test matches, VVS Laxman retired from international cricket in August 2012. He subsequently turned to commentary and has also chipped in as stand-in coach of the Indian men’s team on a few occasions.

Laxman is currently the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), taking over from Rahul Dravid.

Middle order: Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Sourav Ganguly

Sachin Tendulkar (left) and Rahul Dravid (Pic: Getty Images)

Like Laxman, Dravid also announced his retirement in 2012, a few months before the former announced his decision. He retired as one of the greats of the game. Dravid was the coach of the Indian team that won the 2018 U-19 World Cup and subsequently served as the Head of Cricket at the NCA. He was appointed India’s head coach in November 2021 and still performing the same duties.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in November 2013. He ended his career as the only player to score 100 international hundreds and continues to hold the record. Tendulkar also holds the record for having scored the most runs in international cricket. Unlike some of his contemporaries, the Master Blaster has not taken to commentary but keeps sharing his views through interviews and his social media handle. In 2021, he was named Mumbai Indians (MI) mentor for the IPL.

Mohammad Azharuddin’s cricket career ended in ignominy as he was banned for life for his alleged involvement in the 200 match-fixing scandal. Azharuddin ended his career with 99 Test matches. In 2012, the Andhra Pradesh High Court lifted the life ban on him. In September 2019, he was elected as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The former Indian captain is also a politician, who is part of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Another former India captain, Sourav Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008. He subsequently took to commentary. He was the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2019-2022. He presently serves as the Director of Cricket of the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Wicketkeeper: Nayan Mongia

Former India keeper-batter Nayan Mongia (Pic: Getty Images)

Former wicketkeeper-batter Nayan Mongia’s international career came to an abrupt end in 2001 amid controversies and he retired from first-class cricket in 2004.

In 2022, there were reports that he had applied for the selector for the senior men’s team. Mongia has been a junior and senior selector for Baroda.

Bowlers: Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, and Harbhajan Singh

One of India’s finest fast bowlers, Javagal Srinath last represented India in the 2003 ODI World Cup final against Australia. He ended his career with 551 international scalps from 296 matches. He is currently on the panel of ICC match referees.

Javagal Srinath is now a match referee. (Pic: Getty Images)

Srinath’s pace-bowling partner Venkatesh Prasad represented India from 1994 to 2001. He retired from all forms of cricket in May 2005. He is the former bowling coach of the Indian men’s team and Punjab Kings. These days, Prasad works as an analyst and is also an active critic on social media.

After a highly successful international career, Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms in December 2021, more than five years after he had last represented India. He has appeared as an analyst on TV channels and also runs his own YouTube channel.

