India's playing 11 from Manoj Tiwary's ODI debut in 2008 - where are they now? 

Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from cricket. The 38-year-old played his last first-class match for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 against Bihar at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In his career's last game, Tiwary scored 30 runs and bowled two overs, conceding as many runs.

Bengal gave a memorable farewell to their skipper Manoj Tiwary as they crushed Bihar by an innings and 204 runs. Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran smacked a match-winning double hundred to set up Bengal's grand win at Eden Gardens.

While Manoj Tiwary announced his retirement this week, his last ODI appearance for India came back on September 11, 2012, against New Zealand in Chennai. He played a total of 12 ODIs for India, scoring 287 runs, with his highest score being 104*.

Injury issues derailed Manoj Tiwary's international career, but fans enjoyed watching him play in the blue jersey. In this article, we will look at the Indian playing XI from Tiwary's ODI debut against Australia at the Gabba on February 3, 2008, and where those players are now.

Openers - Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar

It was the first game of the tri-series between India, Australia, and Sri Lanka. India locked horns with home side Australia and managed only 194 runs in the first innings. Openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were back in the hut in the seventh over itself. Sehwag scored six, while Tendulkar got out hit-wicket on 10.

Both batters have retired from all formats of international cricket now. Sehwag works as a commentator and plays in Legends Leagues, while Tendulkar is the icon of Mumbai Indians and captain of India Legends in the Road Safety World Series.

Middle Order - Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan

Gautam Gambhir was the top scorer for India in that match. He scored 39 runs off 51 balls before Mitchell Johnson dismissed him LBW. Rohit Sharma managed 29, while debutant Manoj Tiwary could only score two runs off 16 balls. Right-arm pacer Brett Lee cleaned him up.

Captain MS Dhoni tried to fight back with a 37-run knock, while Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan returned with scores of five and 21. Pathan bowled two expensive overs, leaking 23 runs.

Rohit is the only active player in international cricket among middle-order names. Gambhir is a commentator, politician, and mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders now. He even plays in the Legends League and T10 League, just like Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan. Dhoni is the captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Bowlers - Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth, and Ishant Sharma

Harbhajan Singh was the only specialist spinner in India's playing XI for the game. Sreesanth and Ishant Sharma formed the pace attack with Irfan Pathan. The Indian bowlers did not get to bowl much as rain forced the match into a no-result during Australia's eighth over. The Aussies were 51/3 when the game was abandoned.

Sreesanth bowled an impressive spell of 2/17 in 3.2 overs, while Ishant bagged one wicket. Harbhajan did not get a chance to bowl but he scored 21 runs. Harbhajan and Sreesanth have retired now. They play in the Legends League and work as commentators. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

