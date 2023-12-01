India's playing 11 from Mohammad Kaif's last international match - Where are they now?

Mohammad Kaif is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. The former Indian cricketer was known for his swift fielding and fantastic batting. He played a big role in India's 2002 NatWest Series trophy win on England's soil.

Kaif made his Test debut for India in 2000, while his first ODI appearance came in 2002. The Indian batter's last appearance in both formats came in 2006. He played a total of 13 Tests and 125 ODIs in his career.

On his 43rd birthday today, we will look back at Mohammad Kaif's last international match, which was an ODI against South Africa on November 29, 2006. India lost that match by 60 runs. Here is India's playing XI from that match and where the 11 players are now.

Openers - Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag (c)

Explosive opener Virender Sehwag captained the Men in Blue in that ODI match. Wasim Jaffer was his opening partner. The duo failed to get going and managed only 23 runs for the first wicket in a run-chase of 244. Jaffer got caught out off Makhaya Ntini's bowling on 10, while Sehwag lost his wicket to Ntini after scoring 18 runs.

Both Jaffer and Sehwag have retired from international cricket. Jaffer works as a batting coach for the Punjab Kings, while Sehwag works as a cricket expert and commentator.

Middle Order - Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), and Irfan Pathan

Sachin Tendulkar batted at number three for India in that game. He scored one run before being caught behind off Shaun Pollock's bowling. Mohammad Kaif got run out for 10 in what proved to be his last match for Team India.

Dinesh Karthik scored a 38-ball 17, while MS Dhoni scored 26 off 21. All-rounder Irfan Pathan fought like a lone warrior, scoring 47 runs off 55 balls. He also bowled an impressive seven-over spell of 0/28 in the first innings.

Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Dhoni, and Pathan have retired. Dhoni still plays in the IPL, while Pathan and Kaif play in Legends League Cricket besides working as commentators. Tendulkar is the icon of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Karthik is still active in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Bowlers - Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Sreesanth, and Anil Kumble

India played with three specialist fast bowlers and one specialist spinner in that ODI against South Africa. Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, and Sreesanth formed the pace attack along with Irfan Pathan. Anil Kumble led the spin department, with Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag chipping in with a few overs as well.

Kumble was the pick of the bowlers for India, with figures of 2/42 in 10 overs. He bagged the big wickets of AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis. Zaheer Khan and Sreesanth picked up one scalp each, while Agarkar returned with figures of 0/33 in five overs.

Agarkar is currently the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team. Khan is the Global Director of Cricket at the Mumbai Indians, while Kumble works as a cricket expert. Sreesanth plays in Legends League Cricket for the Gujarat Giants, besides working as a commentator and cricket expert.