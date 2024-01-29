India's playing 11 from Rahul Dravid's last Test in 2012 - where are they now?

Rahul Dravid is currently the head coach of the Indian team. He was one of the best batters of the team during his playing days. In fact, his Test career came to an end exactly 12 years ago as Dravid played his last match in whites from January 24-28 in 2012 against Australia.

It was a lopsided game, where the Aussies crushed the Indian side by 298 runs at the Adelaide Oval. Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke smashed a double hundred each in the first innings to set up Australia's colossal victory.

In this article, we will look at India's playing XI from Rahul Dravid's last Test match and where those players are now.

Openers - Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag (c)

The iconic pair of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag opened the batting for India in that match. While stand-in skipper Sehwag scored a quickfire half-ton in the second innings, Gambhir managed only 37 runs in two innings.

Both openers have retired from international cricket now. They still participate in Legends League Cricket and work as cricket experts for different channels. Gambhir is also the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders and a Member of Lok Sabha.

Middle Order - Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Rahul Dravid formed a strong middle-order of the Indian team along with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. A young Virat Kohli was also present in the batting unit with rising star Wriddhiman Saha, who replaced MS Dhoni in the playing XI as the latter was suspended owing to the team's slow over rate.

Playing his final Test, Rahul Dravid returned with scores of 1 & 25. Ben Hilfenhaus cleaned him up in the first innings, while Ryan Harris dismissed him caught out in the second innings, which also proved to be the last of his Test career.

Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman did not have a great outing in that Test as well. Virat Kohli announced his arrival in Test cricket by scoring a magnificent 213-ball 116 in the first innings. Wriddhiman Saha supported him well by aggregating 35 runs off 94 balls.

Rahul Dravid works as the head coach of the Indian men's team now. VVS Laxman is the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, while Sachin Tendulkar is the icon of Mumbai Indians and plays exhibition matches.

Kohli and Saha are still actively playing cricket across all formats. While Kohli is a regular member of the Indian team, Saha was dropped in late 2021. The wicketkeeper plays for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Bowlers - Ravichandran Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav

Zaheer Khan led India's pace attack in that Test match. Youngsters Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav supported Khan in the pace department, while Ravichandran Ashwin was the only specialist spinner.

It was a forgettable game for the Indian bowlers as they conceded 604 runs in the first innings. The Indian team bowled 203 overs and managed only 12 wickets in two innings.

Khan has retired from all formats of cricket. He works as the Global Head of Cricket Development for MI franchises and a commentator. Ashwin, Sharma, and Yadav are active across all formats, but only Ashwin is a regular member of the Indian team. Yadav recently struck an IPL deal from GT, whereas Sharma was retained by Delhi Capitals.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App