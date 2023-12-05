India's playing 11 from Shikhar Dhawan's ODI debut in 2010 - where are they now? 

Shikhar Dhawan, who celebrates his 38th birthday on Tuesday, is one of the finest openers that India has seen. Having played in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for the country, he has laid down the marker for what a modern-day opener should be like.

Dhawan has wowed crowds the most in white-ball cricket, and it is in ODIs that he has undeniably been at his best. With 6793 ODI runs at an average of 44, the southpaw has been one of the most prolific openers for the Men in Blue.

Dhawan, who wowed fans with his stroke-filled century on his Test debut against Australia in 2013, made his ODI debut three years ago, against the same opponent, in Visakhapatnam. Unfortunately, in that game, he got out for a two-ball duck as he was rapped on the pads by seamer Clint McKay, who is currently Australia's bowling coach.

Having set up 289/3, Australia could not defend the total as Virat Kohli scored a century to take the home team to victory.

In this listicle, we look at the other players who made it to the playing eleven for India in that game and where they are now.

Batters: Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Saurabh Tiwary

Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January earlier this year. Virat Kohli, who came in at No.3 in that game and struck a century, is currently in the pinkest of forms. He is now preparing for the tour to South Africa on the back of a sensational World Cup.

Cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh and fellow southpaw Suresh Raina too have retired from cricket.

Saurabh Tiwary, who batted at number seven in that game, is still a regular for Jharkhand in domestic cricket (he is playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as we speak) and is constantly in the runs.

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. However, he continues to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Bowlers- Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Kumar, R Vinay Kumar and Ashish Nehra

Praveen Kumar and Suresh Raina during their India days.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up 1/34 in that game in Vizag, was a part of the Indian squad in the recently concluded World Cup although he did not get a look in.

He famously became a part of the squad after performing well in a series against Australia before the tournament and Axar Patel got ruled out with an injury. He has now been named in the India squad for the Tests against South Africa.

Praveen Kumar, R Vinay Kumar, and Ashish Nehra have all announced their respective retirements from the game, with the latter becoming an expert and pundit of sorts on television.

Vinay Kumar, who hails from Karnataka, last played a first-class match in 2020. However, swing bowler Praveen Kumar was last seen playing in the Legends League Cricket although he announced his retirement in 2018.

He was in the news a few years ago regarding his struggles with depression, but fortunately, he seems to be doing well now.