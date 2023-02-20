India's playing XI from Jaydev Unadkat's last ODI - Where are they now?

Jaydev Unadkat has earned a place in the Indian ODI squad after almost a decade. The selectors recalled the left-arm pacer for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. One of the main reasons behind his return has been his tremendous performance in the domestic arena.

Unadkat made his ODI debut in 2013 against Zimbabwe. He has played seven ODIs for the Men in Blue, scalping eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.01. While his numbers in ODIs were good, he lost his place in the playing XI after an ODI against West Indies in November 2013.

His previous appearance in the format came on November 21, 2013, in Kochi. Before Unadkat dons the Indian ODI jersey again, here's a look at the Indian playing XI from that game against West Indies and where those players are now.

Batters - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (c and wk)

New Zealand vs India - 3rd ODI (Image: Getty)

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for India in that game. Sharma scored 72, while Dhawan managed only five. Virat Kohli was the Man of the Match for his 84-ball 86. MS Dhoni remained not out on 13 and helped India complete a run chase of 212.

Sharma and Kohli are members of the ODI squad for the upcoming series against Australia, with the former being the captain too. Dhawan was recently dropped from the ODI team, while Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020.

All Rounders - Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja

England vs India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series (Image: Getty)

India played with three top-quality all-rounders in their playing XI for the ODI against West Indies. Yuvraj Singh did not bowl in that game but remained not out on 16 in India's successful chase.

Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja recorded three-wicket hauls apiece to destroy the West Indies batting lineup. Raina later got out for a duck, while Jadeja was not required to bat.

Jadeja will play for India in the upcoming ODIs against Australia, while Raina and Yuvraj have retired now and play for India Legends in Road Safety World Series.

Bowlers - Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Shami

New Zealand vs India - ODI: Game 1 (Image: Getty)

Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat formed India's pace attack in that game. Only Shami took a wicket in that game, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a decent spell of 2-42.

Shami and Kumar played ODI cricket for a long time, but now the latter has been dropped from the squad. Shami regularly plays Tests and ODIs for India. Ashwin has lost his place in T20Is and ODIs and is a match-winner for the team in Tests.

Jaydev Unadkat had to wait for a long time to play for India after being dropped the ODI setup. However, his consistent performances in domestic cricket have paid off, and Jaydev Unadkat is now all set to play for India again.

