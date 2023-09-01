India's playing XI from their last Asia Cup clash against Pakistan in Sri Lanka ft. MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir - where are they now?

The clock is ticking towards the marquee India-Pakistan contest at the Asia Cup 2023 in Pallekele. The two teams will square off in a Group A contest on Saturday, September 2, in what will be their first ODI against each other since the 2019 World Cup.

Pakistan kickstarted their Asia Cup 2023 campaign in style with a resounding 238-run win over Nepal. A win over India on Saturday will book their spot in the Super Four stage, even as the Men in Blue look to open their campaign with the hope of getting the better of their arch-rivals.

India and Pakistan have often played out some epics in the Asia Cup. One such contest dates back to the 2010 edition, which was the last time these two teams faced off in an ODI in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan opted to bat first upon winning the toss in Dambulla but lost their way from a position of strength as they were bundled out for 267. In response, India were in control themselves before the Men in Green stormed back with the game boiling down to the wire.

Three runs were required off the last two deliveries, and it was Harbhajan Singh who finished things off in style with a six to power India to a thrilling win. The game is remembered till date for two heated exchanges on the field, first between Gautam Gambhir and Kamran Akmal and later between Harbhajan and Shoaib Akhtar.

One can expect nothing short of another edge-of-the-seat thriller in Pallekele when the two sub-continental giants lock horns on Saturday. Ahead of the same, let's look back at India's playing XI from their match against Pakistan in 2010 and where they are now:

Openers - Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag

Gautam Gambhir stood tall under pressure against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in 2010 (File image).

That famed opening pair of Gambhir and Virender Sehwag took centerstage for India in their chase of 268. It was by no means a comfortable start even as they put on 47 for the first wicket as Sehwag, usually quick to get off the blocks, spent 32 deliveries to muster a mere 10 runs before being caught behind off Abdul Razzaq's bowling.

Gambhir was at his very best, however. He anchored the innings brilliantly and top-scored with a 97-ball 83, for which he walked away with the Player of the Match honors.

While they're long retired from international cricket, both Gambhir and Sehwag have played in the Legends League Cricket, with the former taking part in the recent US Masters T10 as well. They work as commentators too, and Gambhir also has a political career apart from recently mentoring the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli batted at No. 3 in this clash at Dambulla but was bamboozled by Saeed Ajmal and bowled for 18 off 27 deliveries. Skipper MS Dhoni then arrived to steady the ship in the company of Gambhir as the duo forged a 98-run partnership for the third wicket. Dhoni was bowled by Shoaib Malik for a 71-ball 56.

Rohit Sharma got off to a start but couldn't carry on beyond 22, trapped in front by Shahid Afridi. Suresh Raina played an invaluable cameo of 34 off 27 deliveries - a sign of what was to come at the World Cup in 2011 - before he was run out in the final over while looking to steal a run and get back on strike.

Ravindra Jadeja was India's lead all-rounder in this game. While he sent down 10 tidy overs for 43 runs and picked up the big wicket of Umar Akmal, he mustered just six runs with the bat.

Dhoni and Raina retired together from international cricket in 2020, although the former still captains the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. Raina works as a commentator and also plays the Road Safety World Series, apart from leading the California Knights at the recent US Masters T10 2023.

Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja remain instrumental components of the Indian setup across formats and will have a massive role to play at the Asia Cup 2023 as well as the World Cup.

Bowlers - Harbhajan Singh, Praveen Kumar, Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra

Harbhajan Singh was the lead off-spinner India's XI and partnered Jadeja to form a twin spin combination. He bowled just eight overs in this match even as he picked up two wickets and is most famously remembered for heaving Mohammad Amir for a six over mid-wicket to seal India's victory.

Praveen Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers with returns of 3/53 while Zaheer Khan was at his accurate best, snaring 2/41 in 9.3 overs and picking up the last Pakistani wicket to fall. Ashish Nehra didn't have the best outing, though, going wicketless in his nine overs and conceding 58 runs.

All these players have retired from international cricket. Harbhajan, apart from working as a commentator and expert, continues to play in the Legends League Cricket and the US Masters T10. Praveen also took part in the Legends League Cricket apart from featuring in the Legends Cricket Trophy in March earlier this year.

Zaheer is seen as an expert occasionally and is the Global Head of Cricket Development of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise. As for Nehra, he's currently the head coach of the Gujarat Titans (GT), the champions of IPL 2022 who came agonizingly close to defending their crown this year.

Pakistan XI from their Asia Cup 2010 clash against India

While Pakistan fought hard and took the game down to the wire, they failed to get past their arch-rivals in their Asia Cup 2010 contest in Dambulla, finding themselves out of the race for the final in the process.

Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal were their standout batters with scores of 74 and 51 respectively, while Saeed Ajmal picked up three wickets with the ball.

Here's a look at the playing XI that Pakistan fielded in that match against India in 2010:

Salman Butt, Imran Farhat, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Umar Amin, Shahid Afridi (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Akhtar, Saeed Ajmal.

Which way will the India-Pakistan contest in Pallekele head on Saturday, September 2? Have your say in the comments section below!

