India's playing XI from their last T20 World Cup match against England - Where are they now?

India will play their next match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England. It is the second semifinal match of the mega event, with the winner advancing to the final. Interestingly, India and England have never faced in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup before.

In fact, their last meeting at the grand stage took place at the R Premadasa Stadium back in the year 2012. India registered a big win by 90 runs in that group stage match. It was a spin-friendly surface, and the Indian spinners bamboozled the English batting lineup.

Ahead of the India vs England clash in T20 World Cup 2022, here's a look at India's playing XI from their last battle against England at the grand stage and where those players are now.

Openers - Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan

England v India - ICC T20 World Cup 2012: Group A (Image: Getty)

India used a surprising opening pair of Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan in that match. The two left-handed batters could not build a big partnership. Pathan lost his wicket for eight runs, while Gambhir scored a decent 38-ball 45.

Both Gambhir and Pathan have now retired from international cricket. They work as commentators for Star Sports and play in Legends League Cricket. Gambhir has also joined politics and works as a global mentor for RPSG group's franchises.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh

England v India - ICC T20 World Cup 2012: Group A (Image: Getty)

India had a star-studded middle-order in that match. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the stars for India as they returned with scores of 40 and 55*, respectively. Their contributions helped the Men in Blue finish with 170/4 in 20 overs.

MS Dhoni could only score nine runs off eight balls in the match, while Suresh Raina remained not out on 1*. Yuvraj Singh did not get a chance to bat. Dhoni, Raina and Yuvraj have retired now. Dhoni still plays in IPL, whereas Raina and Yuvraj play in other leagues.

Virat and Rohit are still a part of the Indian squad in all three formats. They will be in action against England tomorrow.

Bowlers - Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Ashok Dinda and Lakshmipathy Balaji

England v India - ICC T20 World Cup 2012: Group A (Image: Getty)

Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla united forces to destroy the England batting lineup in that match. Singh won the Player of the Match award for his four-wicket haul, and Chawla returned with figures of 2/13. Ashok Dinda and Lakshmipathy Balaji proved to be expensive with the ball.

Except Piyush Chawla, all bowlers of this lineup have now retired. Notably, Chawla has not played international cricket for India after 2012. He even worked as a cricket expert in this year's IPL for Star Sports.

Dinda has joined politics and also plays in Legends League. Balaji works as a coach for Chennai Super Kings, while Singh has entered politics and joined the commentary panel of Star Sports.

Only two players from this playing XI - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - are a part of the Indian squad in T20 World Cup 2022.

