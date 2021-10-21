India's playing XI from their last T20 World Cup match - Where are they now?

The Indian cricket team is one of the favorites to lift the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates this year. The Men in Blue have won both of their warm-up fixtures and seem quite confident ahead of their opening Super 12 fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India were the favorites to win the previous T20 World Cup tournament as well, which they hosted. However, they failed to win the 2016 T20 World Cup title.

West Indies beat India by seven wickets in the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. It proved to be MS Dhoni's last match for India in ICC T20 World Cups.

Speaking of that India vs West Indies match, let's take a look at the Indian playing XI from that match and where those players are now.

Openers - Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane scored 40 runs for India in that game

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings for India against the West Indies. The two openers gave India a decent start by adding 62 runs for the first wicket. Sharma scored a 31-ball 43, while Rahane managed 40 off 35 deliveries.

Sharma is India's vice-captain in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, while Rahane is no longer in the white-ball squad. Rahane is currently the Indian Test team's vice-captain.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup

With 89 runs off 47 balls, Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for India in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal against the West Indies. MS Dhoni supported him with a nine-ball 15, while Manish Pandey did not get a chance to bat.

Kohli is currently the captain of the Indian team. Dhoni has retired from all formats of international cricket, and he recently joined the Indian squad as a mentor. Meanwhile, Pandey is not part of the Indian T20 World Cup 2021 squad but he is still one of the top batters in India.

All Rounders - Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja

Suresh Raina is another Indian cricketer who played in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal but has since retired. Raina did not get a chance to bat or bowl in that big game.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja remained wicketless with the ball against the West Indies. Both all-rounders bowled at an economy rate of more than 10 runs per over. They will be keen to perform well for the country in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Bowlers - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah

Also Read

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled only two overs against the West Indies in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal, where he conceded 20 runs. Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 1/42 in his four overs. Both Ashwin and Bumrah will represent India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Ashish Nehra was India's best bowler in that big match against the Men in Maroon. He scalped one wicket and gave away only 24 runs in his four overs. Nehra has now retired from all formats of cricket.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee