India will play in a T20 World Cup semi-final today for the first time in six long years. The last time the Men in Blue played in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup was on March 31, 2016, against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium.

India won the 2011 World Cup final at the same stadium, which is why fans had high hopes from the home team against West Indies. However, the Indian team suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Despite a fantastic fifty from Virat Kohli, India could not advance to the final of the tournament.

Before India's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match against England, here's a look at the Men in Blue's playing XI from their previous semi-final appearance and where the players are now.

Openers - Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane

India played two right-handed openers in that match. Local lads Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma started the innings for the Men in Blue at the Wankhede Stadium. They added 62 runs for the first wicket before Rohit lost his wicket on 43. Rahane remained in the middle until the 16th over but could only score 40 runs off 35 balls.

Rohit is currently the captain of the Indian cricket team in all three formats. Meanwhile, Rahane has lost his place in all the squads and is aiming to make a comeback in the upcoming tours.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja

India had a lot of depth in their batting lineup for the semifinal clash against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2016. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni had an unbeaten stand of 64 runs for the third wicket in just 4.3 overs. Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja did not get an opportunity to bat.

Later in the match, Pandya and Jadeja bowled four wicketless overs each. Both all-rounders ended with an economy rate of more than 10 runs per over.

Kohli and Pandya are a part of the current Indian T20 World Cup squad as well. Jadeja missed the mega event due to an injury, while Dhoni and Raina have retired from all formats of international cricket.

Manish Pandey has been in and out of the Indian squad. His last appearance in international cricket came against Sri Lanka last year.

Bowlers - Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin had a forgettable night against West Indies as well, as he returned with figures of 0/20 in two overs. The off-spinner is part of the current Indian T20 World Cup squad and will aim to put up a better showing against England.

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 42 runs in his four overs and took the wicket of Chris Gayle. Bumrah is a regular member of the Indian squad in all three formats and is regarded as one of the best bowlers in the world. However, he missed the T20 World Cup 2022 due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Ashish Nehra was India's best bowler that night. He bowled four overs and returned with figures of 1/24. Nehra is now retired and works as a head coach for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, guiding them to the trophy in their first-ever season.

