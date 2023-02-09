India's playing XI from Ravindra Jadeja's ODI debut - Where are they now?

Leading Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja started his ODI career on February 8, 2009. He completed 14 years in international cricket on Wednesday. The all-rounder shared a special post on social media to mark the start of his 15th year in the international arena.

In the last 14 years, Jadeja has won multiple matches for the Indian cricket team. Shedding some light on his numbers in international cricket, the all-rounder has played 60 Tests, 171 ODIs, and 64 T20I matches. He has scored over 5,000 runs and picked up more than 400 wickets across all three formats of the game.

Not many fans would know that Ravindra Jadeja made his ODI debut in a dead rubber against Sri Lanka in 2009. India already led that five-match series 4-0, and Jadeja received his maiden ODI cap in the fifth match at the R Premadasa Stadium. Here's a look at India's playing XI from that game and where those players are now.

Batters - Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni (c and wk)

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag were India's openers in that ODI match. They had a forgettable day in the office as both were back in the hut in the power-play itself, while chasing a 321-run target. Gambhir scored 13, whereas Sehwag managed just six runs.

A young Rohit Sharma managed only 15 runs off 22 deliveries. Captain MS Dhoni scored a 58-ball 53, but his half-century could not lead India to a win.

Gambhir, Sehwag and Dhoni have now retired. Dhoni still plays in IPL though. Meanwhile, Gambhir and Sehwag have tried their luck in coaching and commentary. They also play in the Legends League. Gambhir has entered politics and is a Member of Parliament.

Sharma, meanwhile, took some time to fully find his footing in international cricket. However, he has been phenomenal in the last decade and is India's captain in all three formats at the moment.

All Rounders - Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Irfan Pathan

India played that match with five all-rounders in the playing XI. Suresh Raina bowled a spell of 0/24 and then got out for a duck. Yuvraj Singh was quite impressive with figures of 2/39 and a knock of 73 runs.

Yusuf Pathan struggled in both departments. He conceded 20 runs in his three wicketless overs and then scored three runs off 13 balls. His brother Irfan Pathan scored a 21-ball 8 and returned with figures of 1/55 in nine overs. Debutant Ravindra Jadeja remained wicketless in his six overs but played a fighting knock of 60 runs with the willow.

Jadeja is India's top all-rounder in all three formats right now. The Pathan brothers, Raina and Yuvraj have all retired from international cricket. All four players are active in leagues of retired cricketers.

Bowlers - Ishant Sharma and Lakshmipathy Balaji

India Nets Session (Image: Getty)

India picked two specialist bowlers in the playing XI for the match that saw Ravindra Jadeja's ODI debut. Ishant Sharma led the pace attack along with Lakshmipathy Balaji. Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/60, whereas Balaji failed to take any wickets in his five-over spell.

Balaji has retired and works as a bowling coach for Ravindra Jadeja's IPL team, Chennai Super Kings. Sharma has lost his place in the Indian squad but is aiming to make a comeback.

Poll : 0 votes