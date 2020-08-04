India's playing XI in Sachin Tendulkar's international debut: Where are they now?

On the 15th of November 1989, 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan at Karachi. Incidentally, one of Pakistan's greatest-ever fast bowlers, Waqar Younis, also debuted in this Test match.

After India won the toss and elected to field, Pakistan put up a solid first-innings score of 309 and then extended their lead to 452, leaving Sachin Tendulkar's team to chase 453 in around four sessions. Although the Master Blaster scored only 15 runs in the first innings (he was bowled by Younis) and didn't bat in the second, India held on to a comfortable draw.

Sachin Tendulkar became (and still is) India's youngest debutant in Test cricket, and went on to score over 34,000 runs in arguably the greatest career of all time.

In this article, we take a look at where the Indian playing XI in Sachin Tendulkar's debut are now.

India's playing XI in Sachin Tendulkar's international debut

Sanjay Manjrekar was a regular in the commentary box until the 2019 World Cup

Kris Srikkanth: The dashing opener, who was the captain of the Indian side in this game, had a respectable international career in which he scored over 6,000 runs. Srikkanth went on to become the Chairman of the selection committee and is currently a respected Tamil commentator and pundit.

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Another big-hitting opener, Navjot Singh Sidhu played 51 Tests and 136 ODIs in his distinguished career. He even hit four consecutive half-centuries in his first four ODI games in the 1987 World Cup.

Since retirement, the 56-year-old has ventured into the realm of politics and currently serves as a member of the Indian National Congress. Sidhu is also famous for his witticisms and charismatic personality on air.

Sanjay Manjrekar: Manjrekar went on to play for India for 7 years after this game with reasonable success. Since retiring, he has been a vocal presence as a pundit and commentator.

After being sacked by the BCCI reportedly for his comments on Ravindra Jadeja, the 55-year-old recently wrote to the authorities asking to be reinstated for the upcoming 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).