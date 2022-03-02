India's playing XI from Virat Kohli's debut Test: Where are they now?

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test this week in Mohali. The right-handed batter made his Test debut for the country more than a decade ago during an away series against the West Indies team.

Kohli received his maiden Test cap on June 20, 2011 at the Sabina Park in Jamaica. India won that Test match by 63 runs. MS Dhoni was the captain then, while the team's current head coach Rahul Dravid was also a part of the playing XI.

Before Virat Kohli takes the field for his 100th Test against Sri Lanka, here's a look at the Indian playing XI from his debut Test and where those players are now.

Openers - Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund

Murali Vijay opened the innings for India in that match

Tamil Nadu's Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund opened the innings for India in that Test against the West Indies. Both openers failed to get going in India's two innings. While Mukund scored a total of 36 runs, Vijay recorded scores of eight & zero.

Both players are no longer a part of the Indian team. They do not have IPL contracts as well, but none of them have announced their retirements yet.

Middle Order - Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman and MS Dhoni (C & Wk)

Rahul Dravid is now the head coach of the Indian cricket team

Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman called it a day on their careers a few months after the West Indies tour. While Laxman managed only 12 runs in Virat Kohli's debut Test, Dravid scored a century in the second innings. Laxman is now the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), whereas Dravid is the head coach of the Indian team.

Kohli and MS Dhoni were the other batters in the middle-order. Dhoni has now retired from all formats of cricket, while Kohli is still actively playing for India.

Kohli did not have a memorable Test debut as he returned with paltry scores of 15 and four.

All Rounders - Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh

India played with one batting all-rounder and one bowling all-rounder in Kohli's debut Test. Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh did a fine job for India in that game as both recorded a half-century in the first innings. They also took a total of four wickets in two innings.

Both Raina and Harbhajan have retired from international cricket. Harbhajan has even retired from the IPL, while Raina went unsold at this year's auction.

Bowlers - Amit Mishra, Praveen Kumar and Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma @ImIshant



All we did was just play cricket with all our heart & things worked out well Thank you for all the memories I've shared with you in dressing room & on & off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain & I'll play 100 test matches for India.All we did was just play cricket with all our heart & things worked out well Thank you for all the memories I've shared with you in dressing room & on & off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain & I'll play 100 test matches for India.All we did was just play cricket with all our heart & things worked out well😇 https://t.co/0LhXJmxTaO

Amit Mishra led the spin attack along with Harbhajan Singh against the West Indies in 2011. Mishra scalped two wickets in each innings for the Indian team. The veteran leg-spinner has not retired yet but has not played international cricket in a long time.

Ishant Sharma and Praveen Kumar were the two pace bowlers present in the playing XI. Both bowlers played an important role in India's win as they dismissed a total of 12 West Indies batters across the two innings. Praveen has now retired, while Ishant played his 100th Test for the nation last year.

Interestingly, none of Virat Kohli's teammates from his debut Test will play in his 100th Test with him.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee