India's predicted playing XI for the 1st ODI vs South Africa

Team India are gearing up for the second leg of their tour of South Africa as they will face the hosts in the first of three ODIs in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17.

Having drawn the T20I rubber 1-1, with the opening game being washed out, the visitors will be keen on a bilateral ODI series victory away from home. However, they will be wary of the fact that most of the personnel they have selected for the assignment are far from first-choice.

India’s squad for the ODIs vs South Africa: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against South Africa.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan

Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't feature in the T20I series

Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't feature in the T20I series, with the BCCI confirming that he wasn't available for selection for the second contest. If he has recovered from illness, which he should have, he should slot in at the top of the order.

B Sai Sudharsan is likely to earn his maiden ODI cap in the series opener, with India very short on opening options. Rajat Patidar and Sanju Samson have outside chances of being picked to open the batting, but the elegant southpaw is in line to feature on Sunday.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh could make his ODI debut in the series opener

Picking India's middle order is a straightforward task. While Sanju Samson certainly has a case to be part of the XI following a good run of form ahead of the 2023 World Cup, he might be sacrificed to stick with the players who have been featuring regularly in the T20I setup.

Left-handers Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh have played one and zero ODIs respectively, but they will add muscle and power to a middle order that has class and experience in the form of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

Rahul will lead the side and don the gloves as India search for their ideal ODI team for the long run.

All-rounder: Axar Patel

Axar Patel (left) is back in the mix for the ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja, who is India's premier spin-bowling all-rounder in all three formats, has been rested for the ODI series. In his absence, Axar Patel is an easy selection.

Washington Sundar has been on the bench for a while now, but Axar should be well rested after playing no part in the shortest-format assignment. The left-arm spinner will be keen on coming up with more displays that show his worth to the side.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Kuldeep Yadav picked up five wickets in the last T20I

Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the ODI series, and Akash Deep has been named as his replacement. However, Akash isn't likely to make his debut for the national side.

Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan are higher in the pecking order right now and should be India's three fast bowlers for the opening game. Kuldeep Yadav, who is obviously ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal, should be the lead spinner.

