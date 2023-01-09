India's predicted playing XI for the 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India will play their first ODI of the new calendar year when they take on Sri Lanka in a three-match home assignment. The Men in Blue are on the back of a 2-1 win over the visitors in the recently concluded T20I series.

India will be without Jasprit Bumrah, who was initially added to the squad after being cleared to play by the NCA. They have a few decisions to make when it comes to their playing XI but are fielding an almost full-strength squad.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

India have announced that Shubman Gill will partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, meaning Ishan Kishan might have to sit out despite his record-breaking double century a month ago.

Gill has had an excellent start to his ODI career, while Rohit will want to put the criticism to rest with a few big scores. The duo's performances will be watched closely over the next few matches, with India having dropped Shikhar Dhawan from the squad.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

Virat Kohli broke his ODI century drought against Bangladesh, but the batter has been far from his best in the format over the last year or so. Batting at No. 3, Kohli will want to make a statement against one of his favorite oppositions.

Shreyas Iyer was arguably India's best batter in ODIs in 2022 and will want to continue from where he left off. The 28-year-old's consistency will serve the team well and will also keep Suryakumar Yadav on the sidelines for now.

With Kishan likely to sit out, Rahul will don the wicket-keeping gloves in the first ODI. While the former vice-captain has taken to the No. 5 position fairly well, he had a miserable calendar year in 2022 and will want to set the record straight.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

Speaking of vice-captains, Hardik Pandya will have a lot on his plate in the ODI series. He is likely to bat at No. 6 and play the role of the third pacer, with his bowling workload being one of the major talking points heading into the assignment.

Axar Patel has had an excellent few months in international cricket and has become a fixture in India's white-ball side in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder will look to contribute with bat and ball, and might even earn a promotion into the right-hander heavy top six.

India have some decisions to make when it comes to the remaining four positions. Will they play an extra spin-bowling all-rounder in Washington Sundar to strengthen the No. 8 spot? While the Guwahati pitch might not be a square turner, Sundar has been excellent since his injury comeback and could be named in the XI on Tuesday.

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Will India sacrifice a wrist-spinner for an additional pacer and leave both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav on the bench? That's definitely possible, given the duo's middling returns and an eye on Pandya's workload. If both wristies are left out, Umran Malik could continue to trouble Sri Lanka's batters.

But as of now, it seems like India's faith in Chahal will continue for another series, or at least another game. The leg-spinner will have support from Mohammad Shami, who is returning from injury, and Mohammed Siraj, who was one of the best ODI bowlers in the world in 2022.

Arshdeep Singh, who has looked out of rhythm over the last two games, might have to wait a bit longer for an opportunity.

