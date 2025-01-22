India's predicted playing XI for the 1st T20I vs England | January 22, 2025

India are all set to take on England in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. The Men in Blue have been in a rich vein of form in T20I cricket of late.

Under Suryakumar Yadav, India have played an aggressive brand of cricket that has yielded positive results. While the primary focus remains on the 2025 Champions Trophy, the shortest format promises to entertain as well. The hosts have some common players from their two squads, and their performances will be watched closely.

India's squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

Trending

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the first T20I against England.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)

India & Bangladesh Net Sessions: Super Eight - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: GettyIndia v Bangladesh - 2nd T20 - Source: GettySouth Africa v India: Final - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have been India's go-to opening pair over the last few series. While Samson's form has been excellent, Abhishek has had his ups and downs but seems to be finding his rhythm. The duo will have a proper challenge on their hands against England's pace attack.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel

Nitish Kumar Reddy serving as the fourth pace option is a possibility that cannot be dismissed, especially after his excellent Test series against Australia. But India might not have room for the young pace-bowling all-rounder, especially with Hardik Pandya in the mix.

So India's middle order could wear a straightforward look. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will round off the top four, with Rinku Singh and Axar Patel accompanying Hardik. Nitish playing would lengthen the batting, and India would still have enough bowling options to play with. But the team management has shown an interest in playing two specialist spinners, and that trend could continue once again.

Lower Order: Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy

Washington Sundar has been an integral part of India's plans under Gautam Gambhir, but England are stacked with right-handers in the middle order. The Men in Blue could thus pick Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy as the two main spinners alongside Axar.

Arshdeep Singh and the returning Mohammed Shami should man the pace attack, with Harshit Rana serving as their backup. Shami's fitness and form will be under intense scrutiny, with the veteran having been picked as one of the three pacers in the Champions Trophy squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news