India's predicted playing XI for the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

Short on the heels of their twin white-ball whitewashes of West Indies, Rohit Sharma's India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. The first game of the assignment will take place in Lucknow on Thursday, February 24.

India have undergone a few personnel changes from the squad that blanked the Windies. While frontline stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja return from rest and injury respectively, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been handed a breather. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar have been ruled out with injuries.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad

India v New Zealand - T20 International

To replace Suryakumar Yadav, India have to look at either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Deepak Hooda, who are the only two batting options left on the bench. With Jadeja returning to play at No. 6 and Venkatesh Iyer taking to a lower-middle role like a duck to water, the Men in Blue might keep Hooda on the sidelines and give Gaikwad a real chance to impress.

The classy right-hander looked uncomfortable in the third T20I against West Indies, but he could make a massive impact against the country he debuted against. This would mean that Ishan Kishan, who struggled with rhythm against the Windies, could move into the middle order.

Rohit Sharma will, of course, open the batting after a failed experiment in the previous T20I game.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk)

India v New Zealand - T20 International

India's middle order will be filled by three exciting talents who are yet to fully justify their potential in international cricket. Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Kishan form a dashing trio in the absence of names like Kohli and KL Rahul. While Shreyas and Kishan will look to nail down their spots in the side, Samson will want to make the most of his comeback after receiving a massive vote of confidence from Rohit.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Venkatesh was one of the standout performers for India against West Indies as he contributed lower-order runs in every game and scalped a couple of wickets in the three overs he bowled as well. He will be boosted by the return of Jadeja, who offers some extra assurance in the lower-middle order.

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were among India's best bowlers against West Indies and should retain their places in the side. If the management would like to rest Harshal after playing him in all three T20Is, Mohammed Siraj could be included in the playing XI.

India have a tough choice to make between Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi, with the return of Jadeja making it unlikely for them to play both leg-spinners at the expense of a pacer. They might go in with their experienced campaigner, although Bishnoi was definitely the better bowler against the Windies.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the bowling attack against Sri Lanka.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should India play Jadeja, Chahal and Bishnoi together? Yes No 0 votes so far