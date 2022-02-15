India's predicted playing XI for the 1st T20I vs West Indies

Action in the India vs West Indies series moves to the T20I format as the two teams face off in the first of three matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 16.

The hosts will be without KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who were initially named in the squad but have been ruled out with fitness concerns. With first-choice names like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami missing in action, India will have the option to try out some new combinations ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first T20I against West Indies.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan

West Indies v India - One Day International Series

With Rahul missing out, India will look towards Ishan Kishan to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Ruturaj Gaikwad is another option, but Kishan is more established at the international level and might complement the Indian skipper better.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer

India Nets Session - India Tour to South Africa

Virat Kohli's batting form has been under immense scrutiny and he desperately needs a few good knocks under his belt. Rohit has backed his predecessor to come good immediately, but it remains to be seen if Kohli can recover the form that once put him at the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings.

Rishabh Pant has become an integral part of the Indian side across formats and should continue to don the gloves for the side. Unless he needs rest ahead of some other assignments, the southpaw will be one of India's key players.

India's final middle-order role will be a toss-up between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav if they want the assurance of a sixth bowling option. While Suryakumar is arguably the better T20 player, he didn't spend much time in the nets at Eden Gardens on Monday even as Shreyas had a lengthy hit.

The signs point towards Shreyas being given the first opportunity, but Suryakumar is probably the better option.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar

India v New Zealand - T20 International

India have four pace-bowling all-rounders in the squad - Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel. While Harshal has made a good start to his international career and could be the team's primary death bowler, Chahar has always picked up wickets in the powerplay and has greatly improved his batting.

Thakur, meanwhile, has been expensive. Venkatesh is a dicey selection, especially after being dropped from the ODI squad and being thrust into an unfamiliar finisher's role. But with Deepak Hooda being India's only other option to bat at No. 6 if they want an extra bowler, the dew on offer in Kolkata should prompt the Men in Blue to give Venkatesh another run in the playing XI.

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Yuzvendra Chahal is slowly regaining his best form. And although India have two capable options in Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav, the experienced leg-spinner should play as the sole slow bowler in the XI. Mohammed Siraj, meanwhile, will be the leader of the pace attack after an excellent ODI series.

Avesh Khan might be in line for an international debut in the first T20I. His extra pace and bounce could bother West Indies, just like Prasidh Krishna's did during the ODIs. Fresh off a lucrative IPL contract, the young fast bowler could be handed a cap at the perfect time.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should India play Venkatesh Iyer in the first T20I vs West Indies? Yes No 16 votes so far