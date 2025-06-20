India's predicted playing XI for the 1st Test vs England ft. Mohammed Siraj & Karun Nair

India are all set to commence the next edition of the World Test Championship with a high-octane series in England. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, newly renamed, will be up for grabs.
The first Test starts later today in Leeds, and there are a number of questions regarding the visitors' combination. Reports have been rife regarding their selection choices, and the captain - Shubman Gill - didn't give much away in he pre-match press conference.
India's squad for the Test series vs England: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk/vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.
On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the first Test against England.
Openers: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's opening combination is easy to predict. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are expected to take first strike, with the former confronted with a huge challenge on his first tour of England as senior player. Rahul, meanwhile, will want to be consistent.
Middle Order: Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy
Sai Sudharsan is arguably the best choice to bat at No. 3, but reports have suggested that India might turn to Karun Nair instead. The right-handed batter did well in the "A" games, and practice sessions seemed to indicate a more central role for him than his younger counterpart.
Shubman Gill has confirmed that he will bat at No. 4, with Rishabh Pant at No. 5. Ravindra Jadeja's solidity and left-arm spin make him invaluable to the Test team, while Nitish Kumar Reddy could retain his place in the side following an excellent Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar might have to wait for their turn.
Lower Order: Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav vs Shardul Thakur might be India's biggest decision in the bowling department. Leeds is generally a pace-friendly ground, but a flat track is expected for the first Test. With England playing an attacking brand of cricket, Kuldeep could be best positioned to exploit their weaknesses.
At the same time, though, Thakur has been in impressive form with the bat and picked up a bucketload of wickets in the domestic tournaments. Kuldeep might be the better choice, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see India go with the fast-bowling all-rounder instead.
Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj are expected to be the three frontline pacers. Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh would thus be confined to the bench for now.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news