India's predicted playing XI for the 1st Test vs England in Hyderabad

India are all set to face off against England in one of the most highly anticipated Test series in recent memory, with the opening encounter scheduled to commence in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

The hosts are close to full strength, but they do have a few notable absentees. While Mohammad Shami and Rishabh Pant are out injured, Virat Kohli will miss the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

India have a few choices to make in the middle order, but after Kohli's withdrawal, picking the XI is a fairly straightforward task.

India’s squad for the first two Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first Test against England.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has proven to be a safe catcher in the slips

India are expected to persist with the same opening pair, although they didn't cover themselves in glory in South Africa.

Rohit Sharma has been one of the side's best batters at home, having played a few sensational innings in challenging circumstances. Yashasvi Jaiswal is at the other end of his career and has all the ingredients to succeed in home conditions.

Middle Order: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

Shreyas Iyer will need to step up in Virat Kohli's absence

The No. 3 experiment hasn't gone to plan for Shubman Gill, but India might persist with it for a bit longer. The 24-year-old will need to be at the top of his game against England.

KL Rahul won't don the gloves this time around and is expected to slot in at No. 4 as a direct replacement for Kohli. He has never been able to justify his Test place for a sustained period, and his performances will be in the spotlight.

Shreyas Iyer has been one of India's most dependable players on turning tracks and will need to step up in Kohli's absence. England are bound to have clear-cut plans for him, though, and he will need to weather the storm.

KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel are the two keeping options at India's disposal. Following the former's impressive performance for the A team, he is the clear frontrunner to be behind the stumps. His displays in front of them will need to be better, though.

India are expected to go in with a three-pronged spin attack. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are two players who could be used up the order if needed.

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Ravichandran Ashwin is more than capable with the bat at home

The hosts are all set to go in with two fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the easy choices in Shami's absence. Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, will be India's lead spinner who can also chip in with a few runs lower down the order.

