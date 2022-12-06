India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

The three-match series will be on the line for Team India when they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7.

The hosts clinched the series opener by a narrow one-wicket margin on the back of a stellar 51-run last-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman. KL Rahul was the only Indian batter to make a mark, and although the bowlers put up an inspired performance, they lost the plot in crunch moments.

The Men in Blue are unlikely to press the panic button just yet and might go into the game with a similar unit. Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second ODI against Bangladesh.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan need to get their act together immediately. Both opening batters have hit a rough patch in ODI cricket of late, and the latter's spot in the side is now under threat from a breed of young, more attacking openers.

While Dhawan is unlikely to be dropped without a long rope, time is running out for him to pile on some runs. Rohit, meanwhile, will have the spotlight on him not just for his batting but also for his captaincy, which hasn't been up to the mark lately.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

India's middle order should wear a similar look despite the presence of backup options like Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar on the bench. While the Men in Blue might be tempted to bring in a specialist batter to beef up the middle order, they're likely to want six bowling options. Virat Kohli, whose ODI returns have been underwhelming, will want to get back amongst the runs.

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Washington Sundar has a massive role to play in the current Indian side. Slated to bat at No. 6 and send down 10 overs, the off-spinner will look to contribute in both departments. Barring a poor display at the death, Deepak Chahar bowled well in the series opener, as did Shardul Thakur. The latter has recovered from the cramps he suffered in the first ODI, and both should be part of the playing XI.

India handed Shahbaz Ahmed a debut in the previous game as Axar Patel was ruled out with a rib injury. Shahbaz couldn't make much of an impact, going wicketless and bagging a duck. If available for selection, Axar will worm his way back into the side.

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Kuldeep Sen was a touch expensive on debut but should be given another chance to showcase his wares. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first ODI with a three-wicket haul and will lead the pace attack once again. Provided there are no injuries, Umran Malik might have to wait a little longer on the sidelines.

