India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India will look to seal the three-match series against Sri Lanka with a win in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Having won the series opener by a convincing 67-run margin, the Men in Blue will not want to make too many changes to the side. The spin department remains a concern, but captain Rohit Sharma might want to back his players for at least another game before deciding to shuffle things around.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Arguably the biggest positive from India's win in the series opener was the way the openers batted. Both Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma notched up positive half-centuries, with the Indian skipper appearing fluid on his return from injury. The duo will want to continue in the same vein on Thursday and keep Ishan Kishan out for a bit longer.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

Virat Kohli recorded his 73rd international century in the first ODI, and the star batter will want to continue his good start to the calendar year.

Shreyas Iyer missed out on a big score, though, and will be itching to get back amongst the runs on the back of his best year in ODI cricket.

KL Rahul showed great intent and strokeplay in his cameo in the previous game. Stripped of the vice-captaincy, the No. 5 batter will be keen to make a statement at a position he has excelled at.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

India's all-rounders had lukewarm outings in Guwahati, picking up only one wicket between them and not making any substantial batting contributions. With the Men in Blue having a long tail starting at No. 8, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders.

While the hosts might be tempted to play Washington Sundar and extend their batting, they have spoken about keeping a stable side and wouldn't want to chop and change too much.

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik were two of India's best bowlers in the opening game of the series, returning a combined five wickets and bowling with great aggression. The duo will once again be in the spotlight in Kolkata.

Mohammad Shami, returning from injury, looked slightly out of rhythm. India are likely to persist with him, though, since they need him fit and firing on all cylinders in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled well at the start of his spell but yielded only one wicket in Guwahati as the Sri Lankan batters targeted him. With time running out and Kuldeep Yadav waiting in the wings, the leg-spinner desperately needs a few wickets under his belt.

