India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Team India will look to seal the three-match series against Sri Lanka with a win in the second T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

The series opener was a thrilling affair, with the hosts coming out on top by just two runs. Middle-order batter Deepak Hooda and debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi were India's best players on the night.

The Men in Blue might be hesitant to make many changes to the winning combination, with captain Hardik Pandya stating that he's going to back his players to the hilt, but a few fresh faces could turn up in Pune.

India's squad for the Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill didn't fire in the first T20I as Maheesh Theekshana trapped him in front with a flatter delivery. The young opener will want to make his second outing in the format count.

Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, got off to a flier but got stuck thereafter. The southpaw, who donned the gloves in the series opener, will also eye a big score to stake a claim for a permanent spot in the playing XI.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi

Suryakumar Yadav's stellar T20I form didn't carry over into the new year as Sri Lanka tied him up and dismissed him for single digits. The No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world won't take long to get back amongst the runs.

Deepak Hooda was the Player of the Match in the series opener, with his unbeaten cameo lower down the order taking India to a defendable total. He showed his spin-hitting prowess and is better-suited to a position in the top four, something Hardik Pandya and Co. might want to consider in the remaining two games.

Sanju Samson, who batted at No. 4 in the first T20I, reportedly suffered a niggle to his knee while fielding and hasn't flown to Pune for tomorrow's game. If he misses out, Rahul Tripathi could make a long-awaited international debut. Washington Sundar is another option, but that might give India too many bowling options and not enough intent-rich batters.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya came down with cramps towards the end of the previous game, but he should be fit and firing for this one. His game against spin and hard lengths seems to have deteriorated, but he remains arguably India's most important player.

Axar Patel, picked ahead of Washington Sundar, made an important batting contribution and held his nerve in the final over. The all-rounder has made the most of the opportunities he has been handed in Ravindra Jadeja's injury-enforced absence.

Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh wasn't available for selection in the first T20I but he has made his way back into the mix for the second. India have a tough choice to make since most of the bowlers did well, but the left-armer could replace Harshal Patel, whose economy rate over the last year has been on the higher side.

Harshal's batting ability at No. 8 will be missed, so the Men in Blue might be tempted to replace Yuzvendra Chahal with Washington Sundar. Chahal has looked horribly off-color for quite some time now, and Sundar would give them an additional powerplay bowling option as well.

However, Hardik has spoken about backing his players and Chahal might be given another chance to make an impression. The MCA Stadium might be slightly more forgiving than the Wankhede, although the leg-spinner has been taken to the cleaners at all venues.

Shivam Mavi scalped four wickets on debut, while Umran Malik bowled a penetrative spell full of rockets. The duo should hold on to their places in the playing XI.

