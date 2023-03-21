India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs Australia

The three-match series between India and Australia has come down to a decider, with the final ODI to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

The hosts claimed the opening game by pulling off a tense chase and would've had visions of another comfortable home series win. But they were in for a rude shock in Vizag as the Aussies cruised home by 10 wickets with as many as 39 overs to spare.

India are unlikely to tinker with their side too much, although certain players have underperformed in the recent past.

India's squad for the third ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third ODI against Australia.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

India v Australia - 2nd ODI

The openers have found it impossible to counter Mitchell Starc in the series thus far. Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill failed to deliver in the previous game and will need to step up in Chennai, where the conditions aren't likely to be as favorable for the quicker bowlers.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk)

India v Australia - 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli was the home side's top-scorer in the second ODI, but that doesn't say much in a game where he scored 31. The batter hasn't been at his best in the series and will want to turn in a better performance in the decider.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, has endured the worst possible run. He has bagged a first-ball duck in each of the two games thus far and would love to face off against any bowler not named Mitch Starc. Time is running out for the dynamic batter to stake a claim for a place in the ODI side.

The Men in Blue do have the option to replace SKY with Ishan Kishan but are likely to retain faith in him for one more game. Bringing Kishan in might be slightly unfair to both parties involved.

KL Rahul will don the gloves and bat at No. 5.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

India v Australia - 1st ODI

The hosts replaced Shardul Thakur with Axar Patel in the second ODI. The left-arm spinner was the side's second-highest run-scorer and created the only wicket-taking opportunity of the game. He should retain his place in the side, although Washington Sundar remains a decent option on the bench.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will be the other two batters in the middle order. Both played poor shots to get out in the previous game and will be eyeing all-round displays.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami

India v Australia - 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma and Co. have the raw pace of Umran Malik and the consistency of Jaydev Unadkat on their bench, but their bowling combination should remain unchanged for the decider.

Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav didn't have much bowling to do in the second ODI and were among the better bowlers in the series opener.

Poll : Should India make any changes for the 3rd ODI? Yes No 0 votes