India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

Having sealed the series already, Team India will look to make it back-to-back whitewashes to start the calendar year in the 50-over format when they take on New Zealand in the third ODI on Tuesday, January 24.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have been vocal about not chopping and changing too much in a World Cup year. They will know the importance of each game and will look to stick to their core group of players.

India's squad for New Zealand ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third ODI against New Zealand.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Shubman Gill has been India's standout batter of the series so far, with a double century and a calm unbeaten effort in his two innings. The batter will want to mark a terrific outing with another sizeable score.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has insisted that a big score is around the corner. He has looked in good nick and will want to work on his conversion rate in the dead rubber.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk)

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

India's middle order is likely to remain unchanged, although the hosts could be tempted to rest Virat Kohli and hand Rajat Patidar a debut. Kohli hasn't made runs yet in the series, with Mitchell Santner troubling him. The No. 3 batter might thus be given another chance to make a mark.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan haven't got much batting in the series thus far, with the former's cameo in the opening ODI being the only contribution from the duo. Both will want to spend some time in the middle.

India might consider giving KS Bharat a chance to get some international cricket under his belt ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but who is the wicket-keeper to replace? All three of Kohli, Suryakumar and Kishan have cases to be part of the playing XI on Tuesday.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

India might want to rest Hardik Pandya too, but the all-rounder hasn't hit his straps yet. Both his batting and his bowling have left a lot to be desired, although the latter showed signs of improvement in the previous game.

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur are likely to be retained as well to add depth to the batting unit. Shahbaz Ahmed has been on the sidelines, but his wait to feature for India in another ODI might continue.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

Kuldeep Yadav didn't have much bowling to do in the second ODI and might thus be preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal in the dead rubber as well. India are primed to hand Umran Malik a chance in the third ODI and he should replace either Mohammad Shami or Mohammed Siraj.

Shami finally found some rhythm in the previous game and has played five games on the trot since returning from injury. So the Men in Blue might decide to hand him a breather, although Siraj too has played a lot of cricket of late. This one could go either way.

