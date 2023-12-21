India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs South Africa

Team India will look to bounce back from a heavy defeat in the previous ODI when they take on South Africa in the series decider in Paarl on Thursday, December 21.

The Men in Blue clinched the opening ODI by a comprehensive eight-wicket margin, but things went in the exact opposite direction in the second contest as South Africa registered a straightforward victory. It's not often that the visitors lose a bilateral series, and they will want to put their best foot forward in the last game.

India’s squad for the third ODI vs South Africa: Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for the third ODI against South Africa.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan

Ruturaj Gaikwad has had a disappointing series so far

India's opening combination is unlikely to change on Thursday despite Rajat Patidar not getting a chance so far.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad has had a disappointing series with twin failures, B Sai Sudharsan has been the visitors' standout batter. The left-hander has been assured at the crease and has reeled off successive half-centuries.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh made his ODI debut in the previous game

Tilak Varma is another player who hasn't been at his best in the Rainbow Nation. He is yet to play a notable knock despite featuring in all of India's white-ball games and looked extremely uncomfortable in the previous ODI.

There is a chance that Tilak could lose his place in the side to Patidar, who has been in and around the ODI squad for a while now without receiving his maiden cap. But giving the youngster a full series, especially with him not spending proper time in the middle in the opening game, is a good idea.

Captain KL Rahul will be one of India's keys to victory on Thursday. He will be flanked by Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh, who weren't amongst the runs in the last game. Both players, who are at contrasting stages of their international careers, will want to end the series on a positive note.

All-rounder: Axar Patel

Axar Patel [left] hasn't been too involved in the series so far

Washington Sundar has warmed the bench for quite a while now, but Axar Patel hasn't got enough of a chance to make a mark in the assignment so far. He has batted and bowled only once each, and deserves more of an opportunity to impress after missing out on the T20I series.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up one wicket across the two matches

India are expected to field the same bowling attack. They are short on pacers, barring the uncapped Akash Deep, and are bound to stick to Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

Yuzvendra Chahal is Kuldeep Yadav's backup, but the lead left-arm wrist-spinner should retain his place in the side for the series decider.

