India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

With the series already in the bag, Team India will look to fine-tune their approach to 50-over cricket in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 15.

The Men in Blue have had a mixed series so far. While they cruised to a fairly comfortable victory in the opening game despite Dasun Shanaka's century, they were made to work for their win in the second ODI in a tricky chase. India will know what Sri Lanka can offer on their day and will want to secure another home whitewash at any cost.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

India are unlikely to be tempted into rotating for the final ODI of the series. Shubman Gill has one fifty and one promising start in the assignment so far, and as he searches for a big score to nail down his spot at the top of the order, Ishan Kishan should continue to warm the bench.

Captain Rohit Sharma blasted a half-century in the series opener and he too will want to break his century drought against a favorable opposition. Also in the spotlight will be his selection decisions, with a lot of criticism leveled at the team management lately.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

Virat Kohli was cleaned up rather embarrassingly by Lahiru Kumara in the second ODI. The No. 3 batter will quickly want to get back to the form that saw him notch up consecutive centuries.

Shreyas Iyer has missed out on scoring opportunities in each of the two games so far, and it won't be long before he gets amongst the runs. He was India's standout ODI batter in 2022 and can be backed to come good.

KL Rahul, meanwhile, has been one of India's best batters in the series. He will miss the New Zealand ODIs due to family commitments, so he will look to continue his good form and end the assignment on a high.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya, India's vice-captain, has endured a middling series so far with both bat and ball. He will hope that the time he spent in the middle during the second ODI catapults him into a rich vein of form, especially while trying to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

The hosts might be tempted to bring Washington Sundar in place of Axar Patel. Rohit and the team management have been clear about giving their players extended runs, though. While Sundar definitely stands a chance of getting a game, the left-arm spinner could be used to complement the other tweaker in the side...

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't fit for the second ODI and might be available for this one, but it would be silly to replace Kuldeep Yadav after his Player of the Match performance. The left-arm wrist-spinner needs to be backed in the format, especially after Chahal's disappointing returns for several years now.

Arshdeep Singh is the only pacer on the bench. Mohammad Shami is struggling for rhythm and needs game time, while Mohammed Siraj has been India's best fast bowler in ODIs over the last year. Umran Malik, too, needs to play as much cricket as possible.

So while India might be tempted to regulate the workload of their pacers and perhaps bring in Arshdeep, they are likely to stick to the same combination.

