India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Team India will look to seal another bilateral series win in the shortest format when they take on New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday, February 1 in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue have been pushed to the limit in the series thus far. While they conceded the opening game by 21 runs after a batting collapse, they were made to work for their six-wicket win in the second T20I while chasing just 100. Hardik Pandya and Co. will want to keep their bilateral record intact and are unlikely to make too many changes to their side.

India’s squad for the 3rd T20I against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third T20I against New Zealand.

Openers: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

India's opening pair haven't done too well in the T20I format of late. Both Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are under pressure to deliver, and while there is a case to bring the returning Prithvi Shaw into the fold, the duo should hold on to their places at the top of the order.

Middle Order: Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Rahul Tripathi has failed in three of the four T20Is he has played thus far and desperately needs a big score under his belt. The No. 3 batter will be one to watch out for in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav is a lethal weapon for India in the middle overs, and he will be crucial against the likes of Mitchell Santner. The No. 1 T20I batter in the world will want to keep his good run going.

Deepak Hooda hasn't taken to his lower-order role very well, and understandably so. He should ideally be batting in the top five, but with Hardik Pandya choosing to do everything himself, he might have to be content with a few balls to face and a few overs to bowl.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Hardik bowled out his quota of four overs in the second T20I as Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Mavi were sparingly used. The skipper really needs to rein in his instincts and give his players some time to show their worth. His dwindling batting ability will also be a point of concern.

Washington Sundar has been one of India's standout players in the series thus far, with 60 runs and three wickets to his name. The all-rounder was unlucky to be run out in the second T20I and will want to stamp his authority on a format that has several finger-spinning all-rounders in the mix.

Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

India might be tempted to bring Umran Malik back into the playing XI after sacrificing him for an additional spinner in the previous game. But with Hardik bowling regularly and the other pacers in the side not getting much action, the Men in Blue could opt to put Mavi and Arshdeep in challenging situations without the fallback of a fourth pace option.

So Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal might be given another chance to bowl in tandem, with the latter having impressed in Lucknow despite sending down just two overs. This one could go either way, though, since the Ahmedabad wicket is bound to assist the pacers more than the one in Lucknow.

Poll : Who should play for India in the 3rd T20I? Umran Malik Yuzvendra Chahal 0 votes