India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka

With the series already secured, India will look to register a record-equalling 12th consecutive win in the T20I format when they face off against Sri Lanka in the third and final game on Sunday, February 27 in Dharamsala.

The Men in Blue raced away with the first game by a massive 62-run margin. They were briefly troubled in the second T20I by Sri Lanka, but eventually got over the line with seven wickets in hand and a whopping 17 balls to spare. In the dead rubber, India will be keen to try out a few new players and combinations.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal

Ishan Kishan was struck on the head by a bouncer in the second T20I and looked visibly distressed before being dismissed two balls later. He was taken to a Dharamsala hospital, where he was reportedly placed in an ICU to monitor any possible symptoms of concussion. And although he is believed to have been released ahead of the third T20I, India might play it safe with the young keeper-batter.

Mayank Agarwal, who was flown in as cover after an injury ruled Ruturaj Gaikwad out of the series, could partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. This would mean Sanju Samson takes up wicket-keeping responsibilities.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda

India don't have many batting options on the bench and their middle order should wear a similar look. Deepak Hooda hasn't had a chance to bat in the series so far, and he might be promoted up the order if the opportunity arises. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, meanwhile, will want to build on their good recent displays and finish the series on a high.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja

Like Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer hasn't been needed with the bat. He has been fairly active with the ball and on the field, though, and should be an integral part of the lower-middle order.

Ravindra Jadeja is one of India's key T20I players. And while the team might be tempted to rest him for the third T20I as he only recently returned from injury, they don't have any all-rounder backups on the bench. Leaving Jadeja out to play a specialist spinner might compromise the balance of the team, especially if India want to go ahead with their no-holds-barred approach to middle-overs batting.

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Neither Bhuvneshwar Kumar nor Jasprit Bumrah really need rest after bowling only seven overs each in the series so far. But with options on the bench, India might rotate their premier pacers nevertheless. Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan are capable replacements.

Harshal Patel should be given another run in the playing XI as he attempts to fine-tune his death bowling. He conceded 52 runs in his four overs in the second T20I and will need an improved performance in the dead rubber.

Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are two spinners who haven't had a chance in the series so far, but playing both of them might not be wise on a Dharamsala surface that had significant pace and bounce in the second T20I.

India could still take a risk, and it would be great if they could play Kuldeep at the expense of either Jadeja or Harshal, but the most likely scenario is Bishnoi replacing the impressive Yuzvendra Chahal.

