India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Team India will look to seal another bilateral series with a win in the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Both games in the series so far have been thrillers, with the hosts clinching the first one before being put to the sword in the second. With a lot on the line, India might not want to shuffle things around too much. Head coach Rahul Dravid has stressed upon the same, while captain Hardik Pandya has spoken about backing his players to the hilt.

India's squad for the third T20I: Hardik Pandya (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been on the bench for the series and India's openers, particularly Shubman Gill, have disappointed thus far. But the Men in Blue should remain unchanged at the top of the order for the third T20I, with both Ishan Kishan and Gill under pressure to give the team a good start.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi came in at No. 3 in the previous game and should continue to do so. Following him will be Suryakumar Yadav, who has looked a touch rusty this year but still managed to notch up a fifty in the previous game. Deepak Hooda was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga two days ago and will want to put the Sri Lankan spinners to the sword like we all know he can do.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel

Captain Hardik Pandya has batted at No. 5 in the series so far but might consider a move down the order to maximize the team's batting resources. He has been excellent in the five powerplay overs he has bowled and will want wickets to show for his performances.

Axar Patel has been India's standout player against Sri Lanka, with decisive batting and bowling contributions in both games. His excellent form could see him take on more responsibility in the third T20I.

Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

India have some decisions to make in the misfiring bowling department. Shivam Mavi was plundered for runs in the second T20I, but the hosts have to play either him or Harshal Patel for some depth at No. 8. They're likely to stick with Mavi, who is only two games into his international career and deserves to be backed.

Arshdeep Singh endured a miserable outing in Pune as he delivered five no-balls and leaked 37 runs in two overs. The left-armer is clearly rusty but has no time to get into rhythm ahead of an all-important decider. While there could be a case to replace him with Harshal, India might be left with barely any all-phase threat.

Yuzvendra Chahal's form remains a major question mark. He bowled three decent overs in the second T20I for the first time in ages, but whether the leg-spinner can overcome his three-year-long spell of poor form remains to be seen.

Umran Malik, meanwhile, has been thrilling to watch. Sri Lanka will be wary of his extra pace and nip, although Hardik would be well-advised to use him exclusively in the middle overs.

