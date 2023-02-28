India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd Test vs Australia

Team India will look to finally seal their spot in the final of the World Test Championship with a win in the third Test against Australia. The match is set to commence on Wednesday, March 1, in Indore.

The hosts have clearly been the better team in the series thus far, with Ravindra Jadeja leading the way with consecutive Player of the Match awards. There's not much reason to shuffle things around for the third Test, but India might end up making a couple of changes to the side that outlasted the Aussies in Delhi.

India’s Test squad for the third Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third Test against Australia.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma's opening partner is yet to be revealed

Rohit Sharma has been one of the standout batters in the series. He essayed a superlative hundred in the opening game and followed it up with an important innings in the second innings of the Delhi Test. The Indian skipper's opening partner, though, is yet to be revealed.

KL Rahul has been in a dreadful run of form, and calls for him to be dropped have reached fever pitch. He has also been stripped of his vice-captaincy, and although the team management seemed to imply that they'll back him to the hilt ahead of the third Test, time is running out.

This one could go either way, but expect the in-form Shubman Gill to make his way into the playing XI at the expense of the belaguered Rahul.

Middle Order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk)

Virat Kohli appears to be finding his groove

India's middle order hasn't quite delivered thus far, although Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli made important contributions in the second Test to rekindle hopes of them finding their feet against Australia. While Pujara will want to make a substantial contribution, the former skipper will have an eye on breaking his century drought in the format.

Shreyas Iyer couldn't contribute significantly in either innings of the Delhi Test, but he will be one of the hosts' most important players. KS Bharat, meanwhile, played a few delightful shots in his previous Test innings and will want to get stuck in. His glovework, in particular, has been excellent.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

Ravichandran Ashwin [left] will be one of the hosts' key players in Indore

India's spin-bowling all-rounders are indispensable. Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have become the biggest reasons behind the side's home dominance and will be at the forefront of their quest to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Mohammad Shami could be rested for the third Test

Mohammad Shami has been in excellent form for India in the series thus far. Although he has bowled under 30 overs in the assignment, he could be handed a breather in Indore. Umesh Yadav, who has an excellent home record, could be drafted in.

Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, hasn't bowled as much as Shami. He could be retained in the playing XI, although his workload is unlikely to be significant during the third Test.

