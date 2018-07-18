Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's predicted starting XI against England in first test match

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
152   //    18 Jul 2018, 23:56 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
Indian squad for the test series against England

The Indian squad for the test match series has been announced. Rohit Sharma was once again ignored by the selectors for Test matches. He failed to make the cut for the squad against Afghanistan as well. Karun Nair managed to get in while there are doubts about Bhuvi's participation.

He has aggravated his lower back condition and will be assessed by the medical team. It is highly unlikely that he will play the first couple of matches as India wouldn't want their premier fast bowler to aggravate this injury. Jasprit Bumrah will return after missing the limited over games against England. However, he will not be available for the first test match.

This leaves India without two of their best fast bowlers for the first test match. However, on the bright side, none of the batsmen is injured and Saha's injury could be a blessing in disguise.

DK is a better batsman than Saha and his batting will be very important. Rishab Pant has been called up to the squad as the backup keeper. Kuldeep Yadav has been selected in the squad as well.

India's squad is as follows: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

Here's a look at India's probable playing XI for the first test match against England.

Openers: KL Rahul and Murali Vijay

India vs Australia Dharamsala Test 2017
KL Rahul could edge Dhawan for a spot in the line-up

KL Rahul is technically sound and one of the most gifted batsmen on this planet. He is known for his error-free batting and ability to score runs with ease. He has scored 1512 runs in 38 innings at an average of 40.86 in Test match cricket.

He could edge Shikhar Dhawan out of the team due to his style of batting that can counter the threat of swing bowling.

Murali Vijay has established himself as India's No.1 opener in Test matches at present. He is a test match specialist and has been one of India's best batsmen outside the sub-continent.

He has scored 3907 runs in 97 innings at an average of 40.7. At England, he has scored 402 runs in 10 innings including a valuable 95 at Lord's in India's only victory of the Test series.


Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
