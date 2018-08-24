India's predicted XI for World T20 in 2020

The ODI World Cup is going to take place in England next year. And one year after that, the T20 World Cup will take place in Australia in 2020 from October 18 to September 15. Currently, the qualification tournament is going on for the World Cup.

Thanks to the Indian Premier League which takes place every summer, a lot of players keep coming up and nurtured for the T20 format. There are many players who break into the Indian team after playing in the IPL.

So let's take a look at India's predicted XI for the World T20 in 2020.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul was the second highest run-scorer in the IPL this year for his new team - the Kings XI Punjab. He was the most consistent batsman in the team and single-handedly took them to many victories.

He scored the fastest half-century during the beginning of the tournament as well. He keeps finding himself in and out of the national team but he could soon cement his place into the side for good, as an opening batsman.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

The young wicketkeeper-batsman made his Test debut against England recently. He already made his T20I debut against the same team at the beginning of the year. However, he did not get to do much.

The Indian team should look to make him open the batting. He could give the side a blistering start and take them to a big score. MS Dhoni's place in the team in this format might not be sure hence, Pant could be the perfect replacement behind the stumps as well.

