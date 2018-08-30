Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the 4th Test

Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
955   //    30 Aug 2018, 00:10 IST

India's predicted XI for the 4th Test
India's predicted XI for the 4th Test

After a weak long break, the caravan of the Specsavers Test series moves to The Ageas Bowl in Southampton with hosts England looking to halt India's surge after suffering a 203-run shellacking at Trent Bridge last week.

England will come to Southampton with some heartening memories. Last time when they met India at the Ageas Bowl, they were coming off a 95-run loss at Lord's and then went on to beat the Men in Blue by 266 runs thanks to Alastair Cook's 95 & 70. Four years on, Cook finds himself in a similar situation (80 runs in six innings) and England will hope their talisman steps up to the challenge.

England has roped in Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in their squad in place of Ollie Pope and injured Chris Woakes. Jonny Bairstow has been declared fit but will only feature in the side as a specialist batsman with Jos Buttler donning the keeping gloves.

So, what about India then? Virat Kohli in his 38-Test tenure has not fielded the same eleven in two consecutive Test matches; will Southampton be the first ever occasion?

Also Read:- Most Test hundreds as Captain

Here's a look at the XI that India will most likely field at Southampton:-

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Just a cricket lover!
England vs India 2018: Should India bat or bowl first in...
RELATED STORY
3 things India must do to win the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Pitch condition remains tricky as...
RELATED STORY
Ashwin fit to play the 4th Test 
RELATED STORY
What lies on the other side of 2-1 for India?
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw - The future star
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: One change that India should make...
RELATED STORY
England coach Trevor Bayliss backs Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Head to head, Team...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us