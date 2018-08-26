Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 batsmen with the most Test hundreds as captain

Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.24K   //    26 Aug 2018, 00:22 IST

Top 3 batsmen with the most Test hundreds as Captain
Kohli is inching towards the top

Cricket is a unique game. It is one of the few sports in the world where the captain is well and truly in charge of the side. His moves, whether right or wrong are always under the scrutiny and are in direct correlation with the fate of his side.

The way people react to leadership is a reflection of who they really are as a human being in real life. Some get bogged down in a way that their performances as a cricketer take a toll, while some get buoyed by the additional responsibility laid onto them and in a sense, it brings out the best from them.

Today, in this list we'll have a look at the top three cricketers who have led from the font with their bat and have scored the most no. of Test hundreds with the responsibility of leading the side:

#3 Graeme Smith (25 in 193 innings)

Australia v South Africa - Second Test: Day 2
Smith, to date, has been South Africa's best captain ever

Graeme Smith's approach to captaincy mirrored his personality - tenacious, strong and aggressive. He took on the leadership responsibility in rather tumultuous times for South Africa.

The Proteas had just crashed out of the 2003 World Cup at home and with the likes of Donald, Kirsten, Rhodes, and Klusener were all nearing their end, when the 23-year-old Smith ushered in the new era.

He started it with aplomb with twin double hundreds in England (2003) and over the course of the next decade led from the front, scoring 25 tons in 193 innings.

Smith captained South Africa in a world record (109) Test matches and when he finally hung his boots in 2014, his place in the pantheon as one of the greatest leaders the game has been assured.

Also Read: Retirements that left the Cricketing World in shock




 

England vs India 2018 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ricky Ponting Greatest Cricketers of All Time Most Influential Captains Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Just a cricket lover!
