India's predicted XI for the 4th Test against England

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.94K   //    23 Aug 2018, 07:55 IST

The Indian team has finally found their golden touch back after thumping England to a massive 203 run victory. India is currently trailing by 2-1 in the 5 match Test series. This victory has proved to be a major uplift for the team and has also boosted the morale of the cricketers.

The Indian cricket team brought back Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah for the third Test and also gave Rishabh Pant his first Test cap. Moreover, these changes in the line-up did the trick for India in the third Test.

Now, let us have a look at the cricketers who can make it to the squad for the 4th Test.

#1. Openers

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has found a new lease of life after he managed to successfully counter the England bowling attack in the third Test. Dhawan's Test career stood on the brink and time was running out for him to prove his worth as an opener in Tests. However, he has successfully overcome it by scoring 35 and 44 in the two innings respectively.

Dhawan's patience at the crease played a major role in the 3rd Test match. With Dhawan back to form, we can surely expect him to retain his place in the squad for the 4th Test.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul's change in batting technique and a stronger mentality made the difference for him in the third Test. He perfectly assisted Dhawan and they both managed to score a minimum of 60 runs for the opening partnership in both the innings.

As Rahul has shown better application and managed to get going, he should make it to the squad for the fourth Test.

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
MSD/David Villa/Isco/Sergio Ramos
