India's predicted XI for the 4th Test match

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
74   //    23 Aug 2018, 14:00 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
Indian Test team

The Indian team got off to a bad start to the Test series after they lost the first two encounters. In the first Test, India came close to pulling off a sensational victory due to the bowlers and King Kohli. However, the other batsmen failed to contribute or support Kohli. As a result, India lost the game by 31 runs and Kohli's efforts went in vain.

In the second match, India looked helpless and was rolled over by England. The entire batting line-up, including Virat Kohli, failed to make any sort of impact throughout the game. Even the bowlers couldn't perform well and India succumbed to another defeat. Due to the result of this match, England led the five-match series 2-0.

The likes of Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul failed to make an impression in the first two games.

However, in the third Test, India came up with different tactics. They dropped Murali Vijay, Dinesh Karthik and Kuldeep Yadav to bring in Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. All the changes worked pretty well as India went on to win the match.

England won the toss and chose to bowl first. India scored 329 runs in the first inning due to 97 by Virat Kohli and 81 by Ajinkya Rahane. On the other hand, England was bundled out for a paltry 161. Hardik Pandya picked up a 5 wicket haul to give India a 168 run lead.

India scored 352 runs in the second inning before declaring. Virat Kohli scored a century, while Hardik Pandya scored a half-century. India bowled well in the second innings and ultimately, won the game by 203 runs thanks to Bumrah's five-wicket haul.

Here's a look at India's predicted XI for the 4th Test match.

Openers- Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan played the first Test match against England but was dropped for the second one, after scoring just 39 runs in the game. However, the batsman was brought back into the team in place of Murali Vijay and he proved the management right. He scored 35 runs in the first inning and 44 in the second. He has scored 2271 runs in 54 innings at an average of 42.05.

KL Rahul might keep his place in the team even though, he hasn't had the best of times. He looked out of sorts in the first 2 games but looked positive in the last one. He scored 23 runs and 36 runs in both the innings. He didn't look tentative and his defence was pretty good. The Karnataka batsman has scored 1606 runs in 44 innings at an average of 37.34.

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. I follow Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans with a lot of enthusiasm. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
India's predicted XI for the 4th Test against England
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
