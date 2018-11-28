Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted XI for the first Test at Adelaide Oval

India's predicted XI for the first Test against Australia

The buzz surrounding the India-Australia Test encounters has crossed all horizons and is expected to soar higher with each passing minute. The much-awaited Test series will commence from December 6 at Adelaide, followed by the duels at Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney.

With Australia lacking the services of their experienced campaigners David Warner and Steve Smith, and the present Indian lineup appearing as a highly formidable Test unit, you could easily anticipate the series to wind up in India's favor by a margin of either 2-1 or 3-1.

Here's a look at India's predicted lineup for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

The 19-year-old is all set to step foot into the fiery Australian conditions, which would be a big test of his adroitness in the longer format.

Whether he will notch up a titanic innings against the raging Australian side or fail to get too much on the board isn't something that can be predicted at the moment. However, what can be expected out of the Mumbai based cricketer is a gritty performance, which could solidify his presence for the game at Perth.

#2 Murali Vijay

Known by many as the Monk, Murali Vijay would have to prove his place in the middle or else he could be dropped for the subsequent duels.

The big reason why he would likely be making the playing XI for the first Test is the numbers he has obtained when competing against the likes of the Australian unit. In 13 Tests against the Aussies, the Tamil Nadu bloke has aggregated a tally of 1,275 runs at a brilliant average of 53.13, with four centuries and six half-centuries.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara could be the go-to man for India in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series. His record while competing against the Australian side speaks volumes about his adroitness at handling their bowling unit.

An average of 55.05 in 12 Tests, a run tally of 1,101, hundred and fifty counts standing at two and six respectively, speak a lot about his caliber as a solid player for the Indian team.

