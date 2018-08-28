Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: India's probable playing XI

Abhishek FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.09K // 28 Aug 2018, 11:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five

India goes into the fourth Test at the back of a resounding victory at Trent Bridge. They came up with a clinical performance in all the three departments to thrash the hosts by 203 runs. English got a taste of their own medicine when they were rattled by the spectacular display of pace and swing bowling by the Indian pacers.

At Southampton, India would look to level the series by registering another win. There have been a couple of changes in the Indian squad for the final two Tests. The promising prodigy, Prthivi has replaced the incumbent Vijay. Hanuma Vihari, an exciting middle-order batsman comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav. Its highly unlikely that either of them would get a game in the series.

Lets us have a look at the probable playing eleven for the 4th Test.

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan had a good outing at Trent Bridge

Dhawan and Rahul provided a splendid start in either innings of the third Test. They saw off the new ball without losing a wicket which provided an able platform for the middle-order to build their innings.

Dhawan was a changed batsman in the match as he was playing the ball closer to the body. He played some exquisite cover drives and was a treat to watch. The left-hander would look to carry this momentum in the fourth Test and once again provide an explosive start to the Indian innings.

Rahul was at his attacking best in the match and provided an able support to Dhawan upfront. Besides his batting, he was terrific in the second slip as well wherein he held on to seven catches.

1 / 8 NEXT