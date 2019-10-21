India's probable squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma might lead the side in case Kohli is rested

Post the Test series against South Africa, India will shift their focus to the shortest format of the game as they will lock horns with Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series, with the first T20I set to be contested at Delhi on November 3rd.

India do have an upper hand against Bangladesh, but can ill afford to take their neighbours lightly, as Bangladesh have named a strong side for the series by including the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal in the squad.

With respect to the Indian team, if reports are to be believed, the team will be without it's regular captain Virat Kohli, who might be granted a much-needed break. Injuries to Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah will see the duo miss out from this series and with a number of high-profile stars missing out, this series will present an opportunity to fringe players to put in good performances and put their hat in the ring for a place in next year's World T20 squad.

On that note, here is India's probable squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Top order

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma could lead the side in Kohli's absence

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will in all probability lead the side against Bangladesh. Rohit has extended his purple patch into the longest format of the game, and with form on his side, he will be keen on making an impression against Bangladesh.

Alongside Rohit, despite poor form with the bat, Shikhar Dhawan is expected to keep his place in the side. However, Dhawan will undoubtedly face the pressure of needing to score a whole lot of runs with KL Rahul waiting to re-claim his spot at the top.

Rahul hasn't been able to break into the playing XI as an opener, but with Kohli set to miss out from the series, Rahul could be slotted in to play at the No.3 position.

