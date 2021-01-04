India's record at the SCG in Test matches, win percentage and stats

India and Australia return to battle this week as the third Test of the four-match series gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With the series currently level at 1-1, the third Test could prove to be decisive in the series.

India need just one more win to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. And after cruising to victory over Australia in the second Test, they will fancy their chances of getting the job done at the SCG.

India's stats over the years at the Sydney Cricket Ground make for a grim reading. But they will be buoyed by the fact that they dominated the SCG Test the last time they were in Australia.

The tourists scored an incredible 622/7 declared in their first innings in 2019. But the Aussies had rain to thank after they were forced into a follow-on by Virat Kohli. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 193, and Rishabh Pant scored a career-best 159 for India. Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul.

India's only win at the SCG came all the way back in 1978 when they handed Australia an innings defeat. The bowlers were the stars of the show on that occasion, with Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Bishan Singh Bedi leading the way.

India's record at the SCG

India won the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the SCG two years ago

India have played a total of 12 Test matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and have one solitary win to their name. They have earned six draws, which include each of their last two matches. Australia have got five wins over India at the SCG.

India's top scorer at the ground is Sachin Tendulkar, with 785 runs to his name, including three 100s and two fifties. Anil Kumble is India's leading wicket-taker at the SCG, with 20 scalps to his name, from just three matches.

The SCG pitch often suits spinners, and India's spin-duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be confident of success at the ground.

India's stats at SCG

Played - 12, Won - 1, Lost - 5, Drawn - 6, Win Percentage - 8.33%, Loss Percentage - 41.66%