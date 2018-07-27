Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's slip cordon's performance could be the decisive factor in England Tests

Ankit Malik
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
143   //    27 Jul 2018, 18:02 IST

Enter captio
Indian slip catching hasn't been consistent lately.

In cricket, no catch is considered easy, especially when the fielder is standing in the slip cordon, waiting anxiously for that one outside edge that might or might not come to him in the entire day's play. In order to be a successful slip fielder, a player must have the ability to maintain his focus for long periods of time and most importantly stay calm when he finally gets the opportunity to snap up the ball.

As the great Jonty Rhodes found out, fielding in the slips requires a very different type of skill set as compared to fielding in the outfield. If a fielder is fidgety by nature and generally has hard hands, then he will struggle to catch the ball in the slips.

Many great slip fielders around the world have often emphasized on having a strong base and soft hands while standing in the slips while allowing the ball come to them rather than trying to reach out for it. Mark Waugh, arguably the best slip catcher to have ever played the game summed it up perfectly "Don't try and catch the ball, let the ball catch you."

Currently, Team India sits comfortably at the top of ICC's Test rankings, as they have been outstanding both with the bat and ball in the recent past. But slip catching still remains an area of concern for the team management. In the recent past, Indian think tank has tried many options to boost the slip cordon but constant chopping & changing in the slip cordon hasn't produced the desired results. After December 2013, Indian slip fielders have dropped 46 catches off seam bowlers and taken only 38. Poor slip catching haunted this Indian side in the recent test series against South Africa too, where they eventually lost 2-1.

In this current Indian Test team, Ajinkya Rahane has the best average in terms of catches taken per innings, he has taken 60 catches in 85 innings so far in his career at an impressive average of 0.705 followed closely by the skipper himself who has taken 63 catches in 125 innings at an average of 0.504 per innings. Murli Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara averages 0.444 and 0.360 respectively.

Whilst, in terms of fitness and athleticism this Indian side is among the best in the world but their catching in the longest format of the game has certainly left a lot to be desired. Most cricket pundits around the world rate Rahane as the safest pair of hands in this current Indian setup, but strangely he's been fielding in the gully position a lot lately which is hard to understand given his impressive record in the slips. It might be a better idea if the team management backs Rahane to do the job in the 2nd slip where he has stood for a large part of his test career so far.

In order to win the upcoming test series against England, Indian slip cordon have to up their game. Indian think tank need to identify their slip fielders quickly and they have to persist with them over a long period of time, so that they can get used to fielding in a particular position and get better at it gradually.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane BCCI ICC
Ankit Malik
CONTRIBUTOR
India vs England 2018: 3 Indian players who could...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Predicting India's batting order...
RELATED STORY
India's 3 best performances in Tests in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England v India, 2018: Top 5 things to look ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 3 reasons why the 2014 result could be...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that Indian players...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the current Indian batsmen by their test average...
RELATED STORY
Options India could have considered for the first three...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us