India's strongest playing XI for the T20I series against West Indies

Team India have played three T20I series since their disappointing semifinal exit at the hands of England in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

While they've won all three assignments, two against New Zealand and one against Sri Lanka, their performances haven't been convincing enough to suggest that they'll be outright contenders for the next edition of the T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya and Co. will need to be spot-on with their planning and preparation, and their first test since February will come in the form of the West Indies. India will play five T20Is against the Caribbean side in August, a series for which they recently announced their squad.

India’s T20I squad for the West Indies series: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

There are quite a few combinations India can put out, especially in the middle order and with respect to the bowling combination. Which one will utilize their resources optimally?

Here is India's strongest playing XI for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies.

Openers: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians.

Ishan Kishan hasn't been great in T20I cricket. The left-handed keeper has managed only 653 runs in 17 innings in the format, with an average of 25.11 and a strike rate of 122.74. While he is the incumbent in the role, it's probably time for India to start looking elsewhere.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was one of the standout batters in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), is arguably the best option to open the batting alongside Shubman Gill, who has effectively sealed his spot in the white-ball sides.

Middle Order: Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians.

Kishan's lack of performance and Jitesh Sharma's non-inclusion mean that the wicket-keeper's role can go to only one man, Sanju Samson. He wasn't at his best in IPL 2023, but his last few outings in international cricket have been quite encouraging.

Samson can bat anywhere in the lineup. Suryakumar Yadav has to bat at either No. 3 or No. 4, and India might just be able to push SKY down to accommodate Samson in the top three. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper deserves a long run in a stable batting position, and we could see the best of him at No. 3.

Tilak Varma could follow his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate in the batting order. While the Men in Blue have the option to use Kishan in the middle order and give him a longer rope, it wouldn't make much sense when they have a quality southpaw alternative in the 20-year-old.

Tilak is another player who is good enough to bat in the top four, but this might be India's best bet. Assured against both pace and spin, he could be used higher up the order to counter left-arm spin matchups if needed.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya has shown on multiple occasions that he prefers batting in the top five, and while he might still push his teammates down the order to fulfill those wishes, it wouldn't be in the team's best interests. The skipper's finishing ability isn't what it once was, but he needs to get his act together and play a role that maximizes the talents of those around him.

Axar Patel, as the only other all-rounder in the squad, will bat at No. 7. He will probably be entrusted with finishing duties against the Windies, although his ability to take on spin merits him facing more balls.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20.

India need to pick four players who don't offer much with the bat. The fast bowlers are even worse than the spinners in the batting department, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them field two wrist-spinners and two specialist fast bowlers.

Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav are ahead of the pack. The second spinner should be Ravi Bishnoi, who is arguably the best option in the country. Yuzvendra Chahal, meanwhile, has been sub-par for quite a while now.

One of Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar should support Arshdeep. While Mukesh is clearly last in that pecking order, Umran might not be able to sustain a role in a three-pronged pace attack. Avesh, who has more versatility, could thus be the man for the job.

