Team India announced their 15-man squad for the World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 5.

There are a few notable absentees from the contingent. Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, who are part of India's side for the ongoing Asia Cup, have been excluded. So has Sanju Samson, who hasn't put too many feet wrong in ODI cricket.

How will India shape up during the quadrennial event? With quite a few options in their ranks, they could put out different sides depending upon the conditions.

India's squad for the World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is India's strongest playing XI for the World Cup 2023.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma will captain Team India in an ODI World Cup for the first time

India's opening pair has become quite settled over the last year or so, ever since Shikhar Dhawan was dropped from the ODI side following an indifferent year. They aren't going to make any drastic changes in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, as the skipper of the side, will have an important role to play. Shubman Gill seems to be slowly finding his form after a disappointing couple of months, with the opener striking a fairly fluent fifty in the Asia Cup recently.

Ishan Kishan could serve as a backup opener for the duo, with his ODI exploits being a welcome sign lately.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul (wk)

Virat Kohli has an excellent record in World Cups

There's no doubt as to who will man the No. 3 spot for Virat Kohli. The superstar batter will play in his fourth World Cup later this year and will play an integral role for the Men in Blue.

Suryakumar Yadav remains an option for India in the middle order, but he's likely to be used at No. 6 if at all the team management want to include him. With that spot being occupied as of now, the maverick batter is bound to be on the bench.

Shreyas Iyer, who recently returned from a long-term back injury, nailed down his position at No. 4 before his spell on the sidelines. Although he's definitely short of match practice, he shouldn't have any doubts over his place in the side, especially given his spin-hitting and consistency.

Kishan's superb knock against Pakistan would've definitely roused a thought or two regarding KL Rahul's spot, but there's arguably no displacing the right-handed keeper at No. 5. Unless Rahul's fitness, with both bat and gloves, is under question, he should push Kishan to the bench and command a middle-order berth.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur

Hardik Pandya holds the Indian ODI XI together

India's premier all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, are guaranteed to be part of the side's playing XI during the World Cup 2023. While the former is the vice-captain and holds immense responsibility in both departments, the latter's improved bowling form plays into his hands.

Rohit and Co. have looked to beef up their batting department by having a capable option at No. 8, and they're thus likely to look towards Shardul Thakur ahead of Mohammed Shami. The all-rounder's ODI performances have been encouraging, and his presence will let the rest of the batters play more freely.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav will lead India's spin attack in the World Cup

There's absolutely no doubt regarding these three names. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack, and Mohammed Siraj will support him with the new ball and at the death. Kuldeep Yadav has established himself as India's frontline spinner in white-ball cricket and will be worth his weight in gold in subcontinental conditions.

Poll : Who should be India's premier keeper in the World Cup? KL Rahul Ishan Kishan 0 votes