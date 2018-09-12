Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's strongest Test XI for Australia tour

Arvind Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
27.69K   //    12 Sep 2018, 08:29 IST

Indian Test team

India lost the Test series 2-1 against South Africa and recently a disappointing 4-1 loss in Tests against England. Although India's Test team has been in a good run of form, they haven't been able to get that elusive away series victory.

They didn't learn from the South Africa Test series and repeated the selection blunders, and the lack of contribution from the batsmen cost India the series.

India didn’t have the best of records of away tours, but the current Australian side is not in their best shape. This is the ideal time for the Indian team to secure an away series victory over Australia. India will have a challenging Australian summer as they confront each other in a four-match Test series in a few months time.

Let’s have a look at the best playing eleven.

#5 Openers - KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul

KL Rahul had a forgettable debut against Australia at Melbourne but came back with a stunning 110 at Sydney in the next match. India’s best option is to go with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan as they are well experienced and they like pace and bounce in the wicket.

In recent past, Indian top-order batsmen haven't been consistent as they would've liked. The onus will be on Rahul to deliver in the Australian conditions. Rahul has scored his first Test ton in Australia and will be looking to replicate the same, whilst Dhawan will be looking to display his prowess.

Arvind Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Bhakt of MAHADEV
