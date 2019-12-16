India’s T20 team of the decade

India's winning percentage in T20Is this decade is only second to Afghanistan

India have been the second most successful T20I team in the world in this decade. Out of all the teams which have played at least 50 T20I games in the period between 2010 and 2019, India’s winning percentage of 64.15 is only second to Afghanistan’s 67.94.

India might not have won any WT20 during this period despite being the firm favourites in 2014 and 2016, but the consistency that the Men in Blue have shown in the shortest format of the game has been extraordinary.

The reason behind India’s consistency in T20I cricket over the last 10 years is the core of the team which has been a regular part of the set-up. Because of a settled core, the youngsters coming in from time to time have found their feet easily and the team has evolved nicely.

Here is India’s T20 team of the decade –

#1 Openers (Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma)

Shikhar and Rohit have played a key role in India's series wins in South Africa and England

Shikhar and Rohit just complement each other so well. While Rohit likes to take a bit of time upfront, Shikhar takes on the bowlers straightaway when he is hitting the ball well. It doesn’t quite reflect in Shikhar’s overall strike rate of 128.1, but that’s largely because he tends to go into his shell when he is not in form.

But, Shikhar is a natural stroke maker and whenever he hits his straps early, it puts Rohit in his comfort zone and gets India off to a flier as well.

Rohit is one of the most dangerous players around the world once he gets past his first 15 deliveries. If the opposition doesn’t get him out inside the powerplay, he mostly takes the spinners to all corners of the ground in the middle overs.

The Indian white ball vice-captain has struck the ball at a rate of 140.12 runs per 100 balls in the 90 T20Is he has played between 2010 and 2019.

