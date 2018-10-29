3 greatest Indian cricketers of all time

Khozema Alyamani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.11K // 29 Oct 2018, 19:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India shares an intricate relationship with its cricketers

To say cricket in India is a passion is an understatement. In fact, it is a little bit more than that.

When India plays an international game, millions are glued to their TV sets cheering their team on. It's every little boy's dream in India to become an international cricketer. Lanes, alleys, and cricket grounds around the country are filled with young aspirants imitating their cricketing heroes.

With a population of over a billion people, the chances of a youngster making the Indian national team are akin to winning the lottery. The weight of the pressure on a professional Indian cricketers shoulders equals the expectations of a billion people.

The Indian team has a worldwide following like no other international team. The TV ratings and stadium ticket sales are usually very high when the Indian team is playing in the match.

Advertisers and sponsors are willing to dish out huge amounts of money to garner the attention of the massive audience that watches the Indian team play.

Cricket superstars in India are idolized for long periods of time. They continue to have a massive fan following years after their retirement from international cricket. Their accomplishments and memorable performances continue to remain a topic of conversation.

Indian cricket has produced many legends over the years. But to identify three of those legends as the top three greatest Indian cricketers of all time is a daunting task. Nevertheless, this writer has tried to rank the following three legends on the basis of performance, popularity, and inspiration to come up with my choice of the greatest Indian cricketer of all time.

#3 Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev won India its first ever World Cup

Kapil Dev is the single most significant individual whose name is synonymous with India's first ever rise as a dominating cricketing nation.

He is known for being India's lone seam-warrior in an era where India's pace bowling coffers were empty. He was the captain of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup.

India was a heavy underdog in the tournament. Nonetheless, Dev led the team against all odds and through tough opposition to their maiden World Cup title.

His inspirational leadership and his outstanding individual performance in the tournament served as a trigger for the rest of the team to fire up and contribute to the team's cause.

The former Indian skipper not only inspired his teammates, but also a whole new generation of young aspiring cricketers who saw him lift that coveted trophy back in the day.

For that and that alone, he's # 3 in the list of India's greatest cricketers of all time.

1 / 3 NEXT