India's top 5 biggest wins by runs in overseas Tests ft. ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

The Indian team's sensational win against England in the second Test at Edgbaston has officially made its entry into the history books on Sunday, July 6. They bounced back with dominating all-round performances after facing a major setback in the opening Test of the series at Headingley.

Since the last decade, India have secured notable victories on overseas soil. In particular, Virat Kohli infused fire and confidence into the Indian team with his aggressive captaincy. As a result, they made a habit of winning games while getting optimum support from the bowling unit.

Now, the newly elected captain Shubman Gill has carved his legacy in only his first series as a captain, leading India to their biggest win (by runs) away from home.

On that note, let's take a look at the side's finest wins on overseas soil.

#5 279 runs vs England, 1986

India clashed with England at Leeds in June 1976 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Batting first, India posted a 272-run total, courtesy of a 61-run knock from Dilip Vengsarkar.

In response, England were all out for just 102, with Roger Binny emerging as the wrecker-in-chief with a fifer for India. Vengsarkar (102*) again emerged as the top batter for the visitors as they scored 207 and set up a 408-run target.

This time, Maninder Singh took four to play a key role in England getting bundled out for 128. As a result, India won the game by 279 runs.

#4 295 runs vs Australia, 2024

Although not many expected India to start off the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia with a victory, they stunned all their doubters. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian outfit at Perth in November 2024.

India's decision to bat first backfired as they were all out for just 150, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) returning as the top scorer. Then, Bumrah proved to be too much to handle with his figures of 5/30, as the Aussie batting could score only 104.

Riding high on confidence, India declared on a strong total of 487/6, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100*).

Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets each to dismiss Australia for 238, and helped India to win the game by 295 runs.

#3 304 runs vs Sri Lanka, 2017

The opening Test of the bilateral series between India and Sri Lanka took place in July 2017. After electing to bat first, India posted a staggering 600-run total, with Shikhar Dhawan (190) returning as the team's best batter.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets to bundle out Sri Lanka for 291. Then, skipper Virat Kohli (103*) did well to help the visitors declare on 240/3 and set up a 550-run chase for Sri Lanka.

Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shared six wickets between them, as Sri Lanka were eventually dismissed for 245.

#2 318 runs vs West Indies, 2019

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side were up against West Indies at North Sound in Antigua during the opening Test fixture of the 2019 series. Ajinkya Rahane (81) performed well to propel India to a 297-run total.

In response, the Caribbean team were all out for 222, courtesy of Ishant Sharma's fifer. Then, Rahane (102) and Hanuma Vihari (93) ensured the side set up a 419-run target for the home side.

Jasprit Bumrah ended with stellar figures of 5/7, as India secured a 318-run victory.

#1 336 runs vs England, 2025

India registered their biggest victory by runs under Shubman Gill's captaincy in July 2025 against England at Edgbaston. Invited to bat first, India posted a 587-run total, with Gill playing a stunning knock of 269 off 387 balls. It is now the highest individual score by an Indian on English soil.

In response, England were all out for 407, as Mohammed Siraj bagged six wickets. The second innings witnessed Gill (161) continuing his momentum and paving the way for India to declare on 427/6. They set up a mammoth 608-run target for the Ben Stokes-led side.

Akash Deep returned with his career-best figures of 6/99, as India bundled out England for 271 and won by 336 runs.

