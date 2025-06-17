India's top 5 highest run-scorers in Tests in England ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series ft. Sachin Tendulkar

India are set to play England in a five-match Test series starting June 20. The first Test will be played at Headingley, Leeds, and the visitors are undergoing training sessions in full flow ahead of the crucial series.

They will be led by a new captain, young Shubman Gill, who has been given the responsibility with veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from the format.

The England Test series marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) for India. They have faced defeats in consecutive Test series against New Zealand at home and Australia Down Under, heading into the England series. Therefore, they will be determined to do well and start afresh in a new era.

Indian batters may find it difficult in England, given the conditions and a rather inexperienced side with big names missing. However, it will be a challenge and an opportunity to shine nonetheless. Several Indian batters have done well in England in the past.

That said, here are the top five highest run-scorers for India in Tests in England.

Former India batter and great Dilip Vengsarkar played 116 Tests for the country, making his debut in 1976 against New Zealand. The right-handed batter scored 6868 runs in his Test career at an average of 42.13 with 17 hundreds and 35 half-centuries.

Dilip Vengsarkar is the fifth-highest run-getter for India in Tests in England. He played 13 Tests in England from 1979 to 1990. From 23 innings, he scored 960 runs at an average of 48.00 with four hundreds and as many half-centuries as well.

#4 Virat Kohli

Former Indian Test captain Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from he format. He made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies. Kohli represented the country in 123 Tests overall and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 fifties.

Kohli played 17 Tests in England from 2014 to 2023. With 1096 runs from 33 innings, he is the fourth-highest run-getter for the country in England in Tests. He scored these runs at an average of 33.21 with two hundreds and five half-centuries to his name.

Legendary Indian batter and former great Sunil Gavaskar is third on this list. Gavaskar made his Test debut for India in 1971 against the West Indies. He played 125 Tests in his international career and piled on 10122 runs at an average of 51.12 with 34 tons and 45 fifties.

In England, Gavaskar played 16 Tests from 1971 to 1986. He scored 1152 runs at an average of 41.14 from 28 innings. The right-hander scored two hundreds and eight half-centuries in Tests in England.

Among the few classical Test batters was the legendary former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid. Dravid played 164 Tests in his international career and amassed 13288 runs at an average of 42.51 with 36 hundreds and 63 fifties.

Dravid is among the successful batters in Tests in England. He played 13 Tests in England and from 23 innings, scored 1376 runs at an average of 68.80 from 1996 to 2011. Dravid scored six hundreds and four half-centuries in the format in England.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Among the biggest legends to have played the sport, Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut in 1989 against Pakistan. He played 200 Tests in his career and amassed 15921 runs at an average of 53.78 with 51 hundreds and 68 fifties.

Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-scorer in Tests in England. He played 17 Tests in England from 1990 to 2011. From 30 innings, he scored 1575 runs at an average of 54.31 with four hundreds and eight half-centuries.

